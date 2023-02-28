This martini recipe is a life saver

Iconic Aussie confectionery brand Life Savers has launched a new Musk and Raspberry Jelly Milk Chocolate Block and to celebrate they’ve created the Choc Musk Martini.

A staple at corner shops and milk bars, musk lollies have been a uniquely Australian and beloved treat since making their debut in 1932. The new block features musk lollies, chewy raspberry jelly pieces and Darrell Lea milk chocolate.

Life Savers approached foodie and former MasterChef contestant Conor Curran and asked him to come up with a recipe for the launch of the new chocolate block and this is the resulting delicious recipe …

Life Savers Choc Musk Martini

30ml vodka

30ml Baileys

30ml coffee liqueur

6 small pieces of Life Savers Musk & Raspberry Jelly Milk Chocolate, melted

1 packet of Life Savers musk rings

Method: Crush the Life Savers musk rings with a mortar and pestle. Pour onto a flat plate. Slowly melt chocolate in the microwave to ensure it doesn’t seize. Dip your glass into the melted chocolate then dip it into the crushed musk rings. Pop it into the fridge. Add alcohol to a cocktail shaker, then spoon in 30ml of melted chocolate. Fill shaker with ice and hard shake for 15 seconds before double straining into your chilled glass.

How to mix the perfect martini