How to mix the perfect martini

New Grey Goose Brand Ambassador Kayla Grigoriou knows a perfect martini when she sips one. Grigoriou has a background in spirit distilling and plenty of on-premise experience, across venues such as hotels, cocktails bars and premium restaurants, most recently as manager at Bar Torino & Chianti in Adelaide.

According to Grigoriou, while the martini is a classic staple at bars, people are increasingly drinking them at home as well.

“Creating more elaborate, high-quality cocktails at home is a positive trend that has occurred following COVID-19,” she said.

“People have become more knowledgeable in cocktail making and spirit pairings, leading to an increased willingness to invest more in a premium spirit.

“Consumers are no longer dependent on going out to the bar to enjoy these high-end drinks, but are now turning to their bar trolleys and liquor cabinets to whip up their next cocktail.”

Grigoriou (above) said the appeal of the classic Martini with its many variations is that it is incredibly simple to create.

“Whether you prefer it with olive, extra vermouth or a lemon twist, the classic has the capability to appeal to a wide range of Martini – and vodka – connoisseurs.

“Vodka has also always been popular amongst Australians, due to its immense versatility and approachable flavour profile. With the love for vodka, the super-premium vodka category in Australia has surged by 34%.”

Mixing the perfect martini

“Martinis are all about quality,” Grigoriou said. “You need to make sure that when you are picking your ingredients you are picking the best quality you can. Everyone should have a bottle of vodka – Grey Goose, of course – in the freezer and a bottle of dry vermouth – preferably Noilly Prat – in the fridge.

“These two perfectly complement each other and make a cracking Martini. All you have to do is vary the amount of vermouth, adding in olive brine if you wish or simply a lemon twist and you have the base for the perfect weekend drink!”

When it comes to making the perfect martini, Grigoriou said it should always begin with a super-premium spirit.

“As a Martini is extremely alcohol centred, with the spirit as the hero, it’s essential you have a vodka that is smooth and satisfying to sip on. That’s why Grey Goose Vodka, which sweet, floral, and only made with single-origin Picardie wheat and

natural spring water, is the perfect base for any Martini.

“As we know, Martinis are simple in ingredients but difficult in execution. You want a super-premium spirit and a vermouth that isn’t too floral – nice and dry. Vodka is the hero of a martini, and therefore you want a vodka that has texture, a little flavour and overall, a smooth finish.

“Aside from your vodka, dilution and ensure your drink is chilled is the most important part. And then trial and error to see how you actually enjoy sipping your Martini.

“Is it dirty (olives and brine) or with a lemon twist? Wet – more vermouth – or dry, with only a drop of vermouth? That is the fun part, experimenting and finding your perfect Martini of choice.”

