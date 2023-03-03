Endeavour Group appoints new CIO

Endeavour Group has appointed endeavourX Director Claire Smith as its Chief Information Officer (CIO).

Smith first joined Endeavour Group in 2012 as the Head of Online for Dan Murphy’s and has since held several important strategic transformation, technology and customer roles before being appointed Director, endeavourX in 2019. Prior to joining Endeavour Group, Smith held a number of senior program and replenishment roles with Woolworths Group.

Endeavour Group CEO and Managing Director Steve Donohue said: “Claire has been Interim CIO since November, during which time she has done a fantastic job of overseeing the Technology team and maintaining her leadership of endeavourX while continuing to enable the delivery of Endeavour Group’s technology transformation plans.”

“In particular, Claire has been able to continue to drive our transformation and we are delighted she will now permanently lead Endeavour Group’s technology agenda.”

Smith’s appointment as CIO means Steve Cuda will take on the role of Interim Director, endeavourX, while a further recruitment process is conducted. Both Claire and Steve will transition responsibilities in the coming weeks.

“I look forward to this new challenge, which will allow me to continue to drive Endeavour Group’s strategy, building on the successes of the endeavourX team in recent years,” Smith said.

“Endeavour Group has a very bright future due to the exceptional talent we have working on our transformation agenda. I look forward to continuing to work with these fantastic teams across our business to ensure our technology is meeting the needs of our customers and team now and into the future.”

