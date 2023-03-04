Touring musos share the 19 Crimes & Penfolds love

Music legends Snoop Dogg and Ed Sheeran have been sharing their love of Treasury Wine Estates labels 19 Crimes and Penfolds during their Australian tours.

TWE welcomed Snoop Dogg to the company’s Melbourne headquarters on Collins Street. The Hip Hop icon and TWE brand 19 Crimes are collaborators on a range of wines. The visit marked a preview of their newest release, Snoop Cali Gold, a sparkling wine that will be available in Australia later this year.

The appearance came ahead of the Melbourne leg of Snoop’s ‘I Wanna Thank Me’ Tour, of which 19 Crimes is a proud presenting partner.

In celebration of Snoop’s visit, a mural was commissioned on Melbourne’s famed Hosier Lane by world- renowned street artist @MattyBro_Art. Showcasing Snoop set against a classic Cali backdrop, an image also showcased on the wine label, the mural pays tribute to the American superstar and takes pride of place on the famous laneway.

Born and raised in Long Beach, California, Snoop Dogg first joined forces with 19 Crimes in 2021 creating a unique red blend that continues to see significant success in-market. In 2022 Snoop Cali Rosé was launched, with consumers also having access to an exclusive Snoop Dogg AR experience – by visiting askthedoggfather.com they can ask questions and hear Snoop’s responses and advice.

Ed Sheeran raises a glass

Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran held up a glass of Penfolds 707 at monument to Australian record label founder Michael Gudinski.

He released a single ‘Visiting Hours’ in 2021 honouring the memory of his “father figure”, who was both a friend and a mentor to him. 707 was Gudinski’s favourite wine.

Sheeran first tried Penfold’s wines during his 2018 Australian tour and has been a huge fan ever since.

Sheeran and Lionel Richie drank a bottle of Penfolds Grange 1997 together at a dinner in 2018. He shared a photo on Instagram of them sitting on the steps of the restaurant with a bottle of the fine wine in shot.

“Toasting a 707 to the big man ahead of playing the biggest ticketed shows ever in Australian history this weekend. We miss you, you finally got me playing MCG in the round,” Sheeran said in an Instagram caption.

Why 19 Crimes teamed up with Snoop Dogg