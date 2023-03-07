New releases

Part Time Rangers releases Peach Penguin flavour

Part Time Rangers has launched a new Peach Penguin flavour, with a portion of proceeds from every can sold supporting Penguin Island in Western Australia.

The island is home to the Little Penguin, which has experienced a population decline of 80% since 2007, as a result of warmer ocean conditions and increasing air temperatures.

Part Time Rangers Brand Manager Ashleigh Wheeler said: “Part Time Rangers drinks are not only delicious, they also support wildlife conservation efforts around the world.”

Part Time Rangers Peach Penguin is available nationwide in a range of nationals and independents, in 330ml cans with 4.5% ABV, 98 calories and a RRP of $22 per four-pack.

New survey shows rising interest in sustainability

A new survey by Part Time Rangers has revealed young Aussies’ (18 – 34 year olds) attitudes and behaviours towards doing good and saving the environment.

Among this “green collar” workforce 68% of Aussies agree their dream job would enable them to help the planet.

If income was not a consideration, 67% would consider working part time to allow for more time to volunteer and help and 63% would quit their job tomorrow to pursue an opportunity to give back to the world.

The majority (76%) of young Aussies agree it’s important to use their time to give back and care for the environment and over half (54%) wish they had more time to give back.

The top three social causes young Aussies care most passionately about are:

  1. Climate change and the environment (32%)
  2. Animal and wildlife conservation (19%)
  3. Housing affordability (17%)

The majority (68%) of young Aussies are more likely to consume or purchase a product that gives back to the environment, with 63% make sure to spend their money on products and brands that are contributing to making the world a better place.

Over half (52%) of young Aussies are passionate about animal welfare and wildlife conservation – the highest of any other generation.

Commissioned by Part Time Rangers in conjunction with Pure Profile, the research was conducted online in December 2022. Findings are based on a nationally representative sample of more than 1000 Australians aged 18+.

