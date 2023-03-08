Live Nation announces exclusive partnership with Asahi

Live entertainment company Live Nation has announced an exclusive partnership with Asahi Beverages, bringing some of Australia’s most iconic drinks to music fans at concerts and music festivals.

Asahi Beverages is Live Nation Australia’s first beer and cider partner across concerts and is the exclusive supplier of soft drinks brands including Pepsi, Solo and Schweppes to Live Nation festivals.

The multi-year partnership will see beers and ciders including Carlton Dry, Balter, GOAT, Pirate Life, 4 Pines and Somersby Cider, as well as soft drinks including Pepsi Max now exclusive to select Live Nation venues and festivals.

Asahi Beverages brands are an ongoing part of brand activations across Live Nation’s diverse portfolio of festivals including Festival X, Spilt Milk and Harvest Rock and at venues such as Melbourne’s iconic Palais Theatre and at Adelaide’s all-new Hindley Street Music Hall.

Business Development Director Nicole Lembke said: “We are excited by the opportunities created by this partnership with Asahi Beverages and the role it plays in enhancing the fan experience at Live Nation events.

“The partnership is a union between two industry leaders who share a joint dedication to maximising fan satisfaction, which acts as the core of all joint endeavours as we leverage Aussies’ love of live music to generate excitement and engagement.”

Asahi Beverages Group Head, Commercial Partnerships Scott Templeton said: “We are incredibly excited to have partnered with Live Nation, aligning some of Australia’s best beverage brands with Live Nation’s incredible concerts and music festivals. This partnership presents a unique opportunity for Asahi Beverages to provide music fans with more moments to enjoy our range of products, whilst providing our brands with more ways to connect with new audiences through a shared passion point.”

