Australia’s best red & white announced at Mundus Vini

South Australia has dominated at the 32nd annual MUNDUS VINI Grand International Wine Award, claiming top trophies at the prestigious wine show in Germany.

South Australian wineries represented all of the 43 gold medals awarded to Australian wineries at the major competition.

Clare Valley’s Taylors Wines claimed the Trophy for Best of Show Australian White and Gold Medal for its $26 2022 Jaraman Adelaide Hills & Clare Valley Chardonnay and the title for Best Producer from Australia. Schubert Estate Wines in the Barossa Valley claimed the Best of Show Australian Red Trophy and a Gold Medal for its 2018 Schubert Estate Goose-Yard Block Shiraz.

The MUNDUS VINI Grand International Wine Award is one of the biggest and most important wine competitions, with more than 7500 wines submitted worldwide having been critically tasted and evaluated for six intensive days. The competition is judged by a panel of highly recognised experts, including trained oenologists, leading sommeliers, expert wine retailers, wine journalists and scientists from across the globe.

“We are honoured to fly the flag for South Australia at this year’s MUNDUS VINI International Wine Awards,” said Taylors Wines Managing Director Mitchell Taylor.

“Mundus Vini is an intense competition, judged by more than 240 wine experts from across 46 nations, so the calibre of judging is incredibly high.

“Our Jaraman Chardonnay is an exceptional value wine, showcasing the best of the Adelaide Hills and Clare Valley wine regions in the finished blend. It demonstrates our winemaking team’s skill in carefully crafting powerful and elegant wines that exemplify the bright, expressive qualities that make Australian wines loved worldwide.”

Taylors Jaraman Chardonnay 2022 is available from select wine retailers, Taylors Clare Valley Cellar Door and online from www.taylorswines.com.au. For more information about the MUNDUS VINI International Wine Award, visit www.meininger.de/en/wine/tastings/mundus-vini.