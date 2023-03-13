Young Henrys joins forces with Alpha Box & Dice

Sydney brewer and distiller Young Henrys has announced another run of limited-edition sours in collaboration with Adelaide-based winemakers Alpha Box & Dice, this time arriving as a duo with a Semillon Sour and Pinot Noir Sour.

Infused with Young Henrys’ From Where You’d Guava Be sour and iconic Newtowner Pale Ale, the Semillon Sour has been aged in Alpha Box & Dice wine barrels and seasoned with its signature Lazarus Bianco. Landing on the palate with a zesty tang and delicate spritz, the beer builds with mint and grassy notes, typical to Semillon, hidden among yellow peach and apricot.

“This Semillon Sour has a bright and tart flavour profile, with a crisp and refreshing mouthfeel and low carbonation,” said Young Henrys Head Brewer Jesse Searls.

“The aroma exhibits notes of melon and apricot, balanced by a subtle Brettanomyces funkiness. The palate is perfectly balanced between the racing acidity of a granny smith apple and nutty, malty characters finishing dry and leaving you wanting more!”

The Pinot Noir Sour incorporates a fusion of the classic Pinot Noir and Newtowner, exuding a refreshing fusion of sour cherries and raspberries. Rounding off the 7% sour, a bitter hint of the ale-base beer mixed with the nutty undertones of malty caramel result in a sophisticated, elevated flavour profile.

This Pinot Noir Sour is a complex blend between Pinot Noir and Newtowner, appearing dusty red and with a lively carbonation,” said Searls.

“The aroma is a balance between Brettanomyces funkiness and bright red fruits, with floral notes as well as an earthy character from the Pinot. The palate is fruity and long, with a mix of sour cherry, raspberry and a nutty undertone from the malt, finishing with a subtle bitterness from the hops. Complex and delicious!”

Based in McLaren Vale, just outside Adelaide, since 2008, Alpha Box & Dice has become a champion of South Australia’s alternative – particularly Mediterranean – varieties.

Throughout their project of creating an Alphabet of Wine, Alpha Box & Dice, under the guidance of Head Winemaker Sam Berketa, finds exciting couplings between vineyard and variety and ensures each ‘letter’ is made to exhibit the purity of style, with a focus on limited interferences and additions.

For this latest collaboration, which has been brewing over the past three years, Young Henrys took kegs of their adored Newtowner and From Where You’d Guava Be Brewer’s B-Side sour down to Adelaide.

Only 1300 hand-bottled blends have been created, available on a limited-run onlyat Young Henrys Tasting Bar and keep an eye on Alpha Box & Dice socials for your nearest stockist to grab a bottle, with an RRP of $20.

Australia’s top 10 craft breweries

SUBSCRIBE TO DRINKS DIGEST By clicking submit, you agree to share your email address with the site owner and Mailchimp to receive marketing, updates, and other emails from the site owner. Use the unsubscribe link in those emails to opt out at any time. Processing… Success! You're on the list. Whoops! There was an error and we couldn't process your subscription. Please reload the page and try again.





