Mid-strength wine is a winner for Australian Vintage

Australian Vintage is predicting impressive growth for its brands in 2023, with new data showing lighter and mid-strength categories are growing at a combined rate of 14%, compared to total wine at 2%.

Australian Vintage is the parent company behind pillar brands McGuigan Wines, Nepenthe, Tempus Two and Barossa Valley Wine Company. The business pioneered the no-alcohol wine movement, launching McGuigan Zero five years ago. It is now Australia and the UK’s best-selling no-alcohol wine.

Whether abstaining completely, seeking moderation or simply NoLo or mid-curious, moderation is Australia’s hottest drinking trend.

Research commissioned by its partner DrinksWise Australia found a third of Australians (32%) who have reduced their alcohol consumption are using low and non-alcoholic options to cut back.

Australian Vintage GM Asia Pacific Jeff Howlett said mid-strength wine had huge growth potential and is encouraging Australians to meet in the middle and ‘March Into Mod’ this month.

“While zero alcohol wines are quite functional, mid-strength wines offer a great tasting wine experience for those looking to moderate, whether that be standard glasses in a bottle, or calories,” he said.

“With mid-strength, you can have the best of both worlds. As a business we’re continuing to drive improvements in de-alcoholisation technology, experimenting with new offerings in the no, low and mid category to give consumers what they want from a modern drinking experience.”

Australian Vintage mid-strength wine ranges include McGuigan Zero and Tempus Two’s Lighten Up, a 6.8% wine range aimed at Gen Z and Millennials.

INVIVO X, SARAH JESSICA PARKER

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Sevenly by Invivo range which Australian Vintage distributes in Australia, offers 7% wines. On blind taste testing by Wine Orbit in New Zealand, the Sevenly Prosecco and Sevenly Sauvignon Blanc received 94 points and 93 points respectively when reviewed against other full strength wines.

“We developed the Sevenly range for those who are looking for a lighter wine for​ celebrations, have a busy work schedule, or simply want something refreshing to enjoy with their evening meal,” Parker said.

McGuigan Zero (RRP$13) is available at Coles, Woolworths, First Choice, Liquorland and more. Tempus Two Lighten up (RRP$20) is available at Dan Murphy’s, BWS and independent liquor stores.

