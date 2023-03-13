Aussie winner heads to PATRÓN Perfectionists global final

The Australian winner of PATRÓN Perfectionists 2023 – Alex Boon of Pearl Diver Cocktails & Oysters, Melbourne – is undertaking his final preparations before heading to the global final.

Also joining the event will be Sydneysider Harrison Kenney, 2022 PATRÓN Perfectionists Global Winner and GM of Bar Planet.

Boon and Kenney (above) will be travelling to Hacienda PATRÓN in Jalisco, Mexico, from 24 to 30 March 2023. Boon will compete in a series of challenges alongside 15 other global finalists. As the PATRÓN Perfectionists has evolved into a fully integrated bartending program sitting under the educational ecosystem of Academia PATRÓN, at the 2023 global final event the historical entry cocktail presentation will be replaced by three different challenges drawing from some elements of the global educational modules rolled during the entry stage.

Challenge #1 – Field to Flavor – will take place against the backdrop of PATRÓN Tequila’s agave farmers’ fields, the challenge brief will be shared with the global finalists on the day, testing their creativity and their ability to thrive under pressure.

Challenge #2 – The Stories We Share – will ask participants to dig into the rich history of Mexico and find what resonates with them to create an inspiring PATRÓN Tequila cocktail encapsulating Mexican culture and based on PATRÓN Silver, Reposado or Añejo. Cocktail recipes and their stories will be prepared and submitted in advance and then presented in front of the judges at the event at Hacienda PATRÓN.

The grand finale will consist of a third challenge – Mi Mesa es Tu Mesa (my table is your table, a take on the popular Spanish expression mi casa es tu casa). The panel of seven judges, accompanied by Lauren Mote, PATRÓN’s Global Director of On-Trade Excellence and head of the Perfectionists program, will gather on this last occasion.

Championing hospitality and Mexico’s warmest sense of welcoming, Challenge #3 will task bartenders with transforming the judges’ time at the table into a truly unforgettable experience. Thinking how they can stimulate and impress the senses inside and outside the glass, and leave the judges with a lasting memory, the participants will prepare in advance to present a service of a neat serve of PATRÓN tequila alongside a perfectly paired non- alcoholic side cocktail.

Mote said: “We couldn’t be prouder of having such a stellar line-up of experts joining us from all over the world for what is a much-awaited and first-of-its-kind PATRÓN Perfectionists global final event. Each one of the judges is a trail blazer in their industry, a vibrant personality whose passion and energy is an inspiration for hospitality professionals, food and cocktail lovers.

“Championing and inspiring people to follow their passions to be the best version of themselves is part of our brand DNA at PATRÓN, and I am confident that the drive, knowledge, and cultural diversity the judges are bringing to the table will ignite further motivation into the participating bartenders. We cannot wait to gather at our Mexican brand home around spectacular Palomas and Margaritas in celebration of the global bar community in a few weeks.”

