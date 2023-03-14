Aussie pop-up for legendary Guadalajara bar

Legendary Guadalajara agave bar El Gallo Altanero is heading to Australia for a pop-up tour of some of the country’s best bars.

Tequila Tromba, Australia’s fastest growing independent tequila brand, is hosting the tour, which will showcase an extensive range of Mexico’s independent producers, including Mexico’s rarest tequilas, mezcals and raicillas from El Gallo’s private collection.

Number 21 on North America’s 50 Best Bars List in 2022, El Gallo Altanero is an agave mecca, an ode of the spirit of Mexico’s Jalisco region and known for heroing an epic selection of independent tequila producers. Using rare agave ingredients, the bartenders will be bringing Mexico’s culture and energy to a range of bar takeovers and agave masterclasses.

The owner of the Guadalajara bar, Freddy Andreasson, and bartender Alejandra De Aguinaga are heading Down Under for two weeks, kicking off in Brisbane and joining the team at Brooklyn Standard where De Aguinaga, who is also a Tequila Tromba Ambassador, will be shaking up her favourite Tromba infused drinks for Mariachi Monday on 20 March. The parranda (aka party) will then continue at Alba on 21 March with a bar takeover.

The El Gallo crew then head to Melbourne where De Aguinaga will be mixing up drinks at another Tromba sponsored happy hour series on 28 March at Lulie Tavern, Bar Ampre and Heartbreaker. The team will also treat Melbourne agave lovers to a bar takeover at Tres a Cinco on 29 March.

Sydneysiders will be greeted by a mega takeover at Sydney’s hottest new Mexican joint El Primo Sanchez on 31 March from 5pm. The tour will conclude at Tio’s Festival on 2 April.

