Bombay Sapphire cocktail competition finalists announced

Bombay Sapphire has revealed the four finalists in its inaugural Stir Creativity Cocktail Competition.

Earlier this year bartenders around Australia were asked to reframe the world around them, and see the creativity in the

everyday. They created a cocktail inspired by the world around them and presented it in a ‘Saw This, Made This’ format showcasing Bombay Sapphire, Bombay Sapphire Premier Cru, Bombay Citron Pressé, Bombay Bramble or Bombay Sapphire Sunset.

More than 200 bartenders took up the challenge, with Australia’s Bombay Sapphire Brand Ambassador Corina Retter travelling across the country to experience all 21 shortlisted cocktails.

“Following an exciting judging tour I am excited to announce on behalf of Bombay Sapphire the four competitors moving forward to compete in the final on April 4,” Retter said.

“Congratulations to Jake Down from Apollonia in Sydney, Jessica Favaro from Bar Torino located in Adelaide, Lachlan Bentley from Gimlet at Cavendish House, Melbourne and Pauric Kennedy from Barangaroo House, Sydney.“

Finalist Jake Down from Apollonia created Symphony of Sapphire with Bombay Sapphire.

Finalist Jessica Favaro from Bar Torino created Sauce Day with Bombay Sapphire Sunset.

Finalist Lachlan Bentley from Gimlet at Cavendish House created Yuzu Alberto with Bombay Sapphire.

Finalist Pauric Kennedy from Barangaroo House created The Allegory with Bombay Sapphire Premier Cru.

They will all take to the stage during the finals and present their cocktail to guests at the final where they will showcase their inspiration along with bartending talent.

The winner will be announced on the night and walk away with the inaugural Bombay Sapphire Stir Creativity Cocktail Competition trophy, $3000 prize money, a pin crafted of their winning cocktail and a trip to London and the home of Bombay Sapphire – the Bombay Sapphire Laverstoke Mill is on the site of a former paper mill in the Hampshire countryside. The winner will receive an exclusive experience learning about the rare production processes used to make our world-famous gin and discover the sustainable measures and ecology of the conservation area of the distillery.