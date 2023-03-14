New Hard FIZZ non-alc release sells out in 12 hours

The first foray by Queensland’s Hard FIZZ into the burgeoning non-alc market has sold out within 12 hours of going on sale online.

The brand sold 300 cartons and 4800 cans of its FIZZ FUNCTIONAL range, with a total social media reach of 1.6 million in that time and more than four million impressions.

There are two zero percent flavours – Dialled In and Glow – with the brand rapidly filling orders for another run to be available early next month, alongside the addition of a third flavour – Splash Tropical Crush – a hydrating sparkling water

with electrolytes.

Hard FIZZ is also taking preorders from stockists for a mass distribution later in the year.

“This is absolutely proof of concept,” Hard FIZZ CEO Wade Tiller said.

“We’ve been working on a non-alc range for a while as we can see there’s a huge market for it but to sell out in 12 hours is unbelievable.

“‘If anything, it’s given us the impetus to push forward with the range; and of course, add that third flavour in Splash Tropical Crush.”

Dialled In is a pink lemonade containing ginseng and guarana for focus and energy while the berry-infused Glow contains marine collagen to help strengthen hair, skin and nails.

The brand hopes the inclusion of functional ingredients will help it stand out in the already busy zero percent market.

All three flavours contain zero sugar with Dialled In containing 14 calories while Glow has seven and Splash Tropical Crush has nine.

“As we always say at Hard FIZZ, we innovate with purpose and FIZZ FUNCTIONAL is yet another example of that,” Tiller saof.

“We’ll test the market with Dialled In, Glow and Splash Tropical Crush and if we see a consumer base for it, which clearly there is, we’ll expand the range.”

FIZZ FUNCTIONAL is fronted by Hard FIZZ owner ambassadors and hosts of the popular Darling, Shine! podcast, Chloe Fisher and Ellidy Pullin.

