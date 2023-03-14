Vivid Sydney announces food & drinks program

Vivid Sydney will deliver the biggest program in its event history when it returns in 2023 from Friday 26 May to Saturday 17 June, with a new pillar joining the line-up: Vivid Food.

Australia’s largest event and the pioneer of light-based art and culture festivals in the Asia-Pacific region will have a ‘Vivid Sydney, Naturally’ theme this year, reflected across all of the 300+ activations and events that make up the 23-day program.

Vivid Food will broaden the creative spotlight from Light, Music and Ideas to include culinary favourites and innovative food events.

There will be entry points for everyone, from wholesome street food to luxurious high-end dining experiences.

Following the success of the inaugural Vivid Sydney Dinner in 2022, the popular event will return to The Ivy Ballroom, in partnership with hospitality group Merivale, for a fully immersive and unforgettable night fusing light, music, ideas and cuisine into a special feast for the senses featuring Sydney chefs Ben Greeno and Danielle Alvarez.

The Vivid Fire Kitchen at The Cutaway at Barangaroo will bring together Sydney’s hottest dining concepts, curated drinks and entertainment for three weeks of flame-fuelled festivities. Expect mouth-watering menus by legendary pitmasters, BBQ heroes and acclaimed local restaurants with something on offer for every taste.

Meanwhile, Vivid Residence will be an unmissable new dining experience, bringing one of the world’s most revered chefs to the culinary capital of Australia.

House of Naturalia will take over all floors of Barangaroo House and feature a custom menu by head chef Tara Chua, while day-to-night party HERE NOW will take over basement bar Mary’s Underground and Macquarie Place, mixing masterclasses in food and wine with music and art.

Vivid Sydney 2023 will see the return of the beloved Carriageworks Night Market, a one-night event showcasing more than 50 of Sydney’s leading restaurants, bars and producers.

Enjoy a red wine paired with a cheese box from renowned chef Luke Mangan as you take in the majestic view of Vivid Sydney from the Sydney Harbour Bridge Pylon for Light Up Your Senses at the Pylon; while the Vivid Chef Series is an exciting new culinary experience pairing cutting-edge global chefs with iconic Sydney restaurants and renowned local chefs for a series of unique collaborative meals exploring their shared passions and creativity.

Vivid Sydney Festival Director Gill Minervini said: “We are truly proud of this year’s program. We have raised the bar on the size and scale of the events and activated new parts of the city. Our line-up features more diverse talent across more industries.

“There are world-firsts and festival-firsts, and both free and ticketed events to make the festival accessible to everyone. Audiences should be prepared to be blown away by the calibre of talent and a program that has been inspired by the beauty and diversity of nature.

Destination NSW CEO Steve Cox said Vivid Sydney was the biggest and most loved annual event in the NSW calendar and would once again in 2023 inject energy and vibrancy into the entire ecosystem of the state’s visitor economy.



“Each year, visitors and Sydneysiders immerse themselves in the program and enjoy the incredible activations of the talented creatives who make the festival so special,” Cox said.



“Last year, Sydney welcomed a record 2.58 million attendees who injected $119 million into the NSW visitor economy across the festival footprint. It is our expectation that with its exciting new program and more international travellers returning to our shores, Vivid Sydney 2023 will elevate the experience for our visitors and deliver even more visitor expenditure to the NSW economy.”

“Vivid Sydney’s 2023 program is a celebration of authenticity, an invitation to connect, and a chance to create. You do not want to miss Vivid Sydney 2023.”

The festival was also a major win for the hospitality industry, with 2.1 million visitors enjoying a sit-down or take-away meal at the festival, and people dining in restaurants up 24 per cent on 2019.

Vivid Sydney revives CBD hotels & bars