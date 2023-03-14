Wondering how the stars toasted their wins at the 2023 Academy Awards? They paired their Oscars parties with Brad Pitt’s Champagne Fleur de MIRAVAL, Domaine Clarence Dillon wines and Johnnie Walker and Don Julio cocktails.

Brad Pitt’s Fleur de MIRAVAL – the only Champagne house exclusively devoted to Rosé Champagne – was the Champagne poured at this year’s Oscars for the second year running.

The nearly $US400-a-bottle brut rosé was at the Dolby Theatre as the Champagne served during the Oscars ceremony, as well as during the Governors Ball – the Academy’s official afterparty – and at other Oscars parties.

Fleur de MIRAVAL winemaker Marc Perrin told Wine Enthusiast: “We were very happy to be part of anything artistic in general, and cinema in particular.”

About 20,000 bottles of the Champagne are produced each year and 1000 of those made their way to Hollywood for the nominee lunches that lead up to the Oscars, as well as the ceremonies this week.

Domaine Clarence Dillon, a Bordeaux winery owned by Prince Robert de Luxembourg, supplied a special release of Clarendelle for the Oscars paries, which has appeared on tables during scenes of Emily in Paris. The winery also sent over Le Dragon de Quintus, a red produced in Saint-Émilion, and La Clarté de Haut-Brion, a $130-blend of Sémillon and Sauvignon Blanc made in Pessac-Leognan.

Acclaimed mixologist Charles Joly once again curates a selection of Tequila Don Julio specialty cocktails, in the brand’s sixth consecutive year partnering with the Governors Ball, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ official party following the 95th Oscars ceremony on March 12, 2023.

The tequila also featured at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Joly (below) and his team of experts spent countless hours preparing the cocktail experience that paired with the culinary offerings served during the star-studded evening. They included the Showtime Margarita, Best Picture Paloma, Director’s Martini and The Curtain Call – required nearly two football fields length of fresh rosemary, 400lbs of ginger, 5000 combined leaves of sage and mint, more than 1000 mini gold paper clips for garnishing and over 3500 citrus fruits squeezed.

Guests of the Academy were also able to toast to the occasion with Tequila Don Julio mini cocktails before reaching their seats.

Here’s the recipe for the Showtime Margarita at the Oscars parties:

Showtime Margarita

1 ½ oz Tequila Don Julio Blanco

½ oz Sage & Mint Syrup

⅛ oz Juiced Galangal (Ginger)

¾ oz Fresh Lime Juice

Preparation: Add all ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake vigorously and strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with sage & mint bunch gold-clipped to the rim of the glass.

Johnnie Walker pays tribute to trailblazing female filmmakers

Women filmmakers make up only 24% of the top filmmaking roles in the industry, so Johnnie Walker chose to celebrate women trailblazers who changed the fabric of film and enabled future generations of women filmmakers, by sewing them a ‘red carpet’ ahead of the Oscars.

‘Fabric of film’ was highlighted in a 30-second ad spot.

“This Johnnie Walker campaign celebrates the trailblazers in film to create opportunities for future generations of women storytellers,” says Sophie Kelly, senior vice-president of Whiskeys Portfolio in North America at Diageo. “There’s a significant lack of women representation in the screen industries and it’s critical that we uplift women to ensure stories continue to be told by women.”

The brand also sponsored and provided cocktails for the Women in Film event on March 10, the Vanity Fair Oscar’s Party on March 12 and will appear at a Whitney event later in the month.