Bars, restaurants & pubs dominate 2023 Dulux Colour Awards

The finalists for the 37th annual Dulux Colour Awards have been announced, with 16 hospitality venues featuring in the mix.

There were a record number of entries this year, which were whittled down on 113 finalists across commercial, residential and public spaces.

“Each year, the level of excellence increases, which makes our job particularly challenging,” said Dulux Colour and Communications Manager Andrea Lucena-Orr, who also sits on the judging panel for selection of the finalists.

“It reflects the maturing appreciation of the role that colour plays in the built environment, as well as the courage architects and designers display with exciting innovation.

This year’s hospitality finalists are:

Kori Ice Cream (Hawthorn, VIC)

S’WICH Bondi (Bondi Beach, NSW)

La Lune (East Fremantle, WA)

Operator Diner (Melbourne, VIC)

Sweethearts (Preston, VIC)

Jane (Surry Hills, NSW)

Light Years, Byron Bay (Byron Bay, NSW, above)

Bissel B (Elsternwick, VIC)

Dandelion (Karrinyup, WA)

Rocco’s Bologna Discoteca (Fitzroy, VIC, below)

ULA Café (Collingwood, VIC)

Bondi Pavilion Glory Days (Bondi, NSW)

Pearl (Melbourne, VIC, pictured main)

Kiln, Ace Hotel Sydney (Sydney, NSW)

HNLY (Henley Beach, SA)

Dolly (Unley, SA)

“This year’s hospitality finalists demonstrate the capacity for colour to be a fundamental and versatile design tool,” Lucena-Orr said.

“There is an exceptional breadth of colour usage evident across the commercial categories and, it is safe to say, based on the extent of this year’s entries, that the days of ‘safe’ and predictable palettes in the hospitality sector are changing. There is a notable playfulness and vibrancy demonstrated in all typologies, from education and office fitouts to health, retail and hospitality, with the use of murals, block colour and feature signage more prevalent than ever.”

The final judging panel comprises Andrew Piva, Director of B.E Architecture; Brahman Perera, Interdisciplinary Designer

and Director of his eponymous studio; Lisa Lee, Senior Interior Designer of Snøhetta; Sarah Carney, Project Director of CTRL

Space; and, Byron George, Director of Russell & George.

The winners of the 37th Dulux Colour Awards will be announced on 11 May at an exclusive event at Space & Time in inner-

city Melbourne.