Drinks brands in pole position for Australian Grand Prix

Hundreds of thousands of fans are converging on Melbourne this week for the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix, with hospitality venues and drinks brands set to bask in the buzz.

The 86th Australian Grand Prix will be held at Albert Park from March 30 to April 2. Secured in Melbourne until 2037, the global racing event is a significant economic driver for Victoria and is one of the largest pop-up events in the southern hemisphere.

It will pack out hotels, restaurants and bars, while also supporting local jobs and businesses. A study by Ernst & Young estimated the 2022 event directly injected $92 million into Victoria’s economy, and increased Victoria’s Gross State Product (GSP) by $171 million.

It was also estimated that the event supported 734 annual full-time equivalent jobs. The circuit build and dismantle alone created more than 2500 temporary construction jobs over more than 400,000 hours of work.

The 2022 Grand Prix recorded the highest ever Melbourne attendance, with more than 419,000 fans enjoying the action at Albert Park over the four-day event and a national audience of 3.1 million tuning in on free-to-air TV.

This year’s Australian Grand Prix drinks partners include Heineken, Red Bull, Jack Daniel’s, Patient Wolf, Idle Hour, Coca Cola, Jim Beam, Canadian Club and Champagne Taittinger.

Heineken revs up for its second year as title sponsor

Heineken was announced as the title sponsor of the event in January 2022.

The brewer used the race to promote its ‘When You Drive Never Drink’ campaign, with Heineken 0.0 trackside branding visible across the circuit.

This year, Heineken has launched Player 0.0, an integrated gaming initiative in cities across Australia, to mark its involvement in the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix.

Player 0.0 is a national Sim Racing tournament that created with two-time F1 World Champion, and avid gamer, Max Verstappen.

Separately, there will also be a Heineken Saturday free ticketed event, featuring local live acts DJ Hayden James, Kinder, and Crooked Colours.

“We are incredibly excited to launch Heineken Player 0.0 with global superstar, Max Verstappen, as well as working with local fans of the sport, Josh Heuston and Stephanie Bendixsen. From IRL to URL – the launch of Heineken Player 0.0 enables us to entertain and unite F1’s passionate and growing fanbase in new ways, as we spread the message of ‘Enjoy Heineken Responsibly’ even further,” said Dino Bozzone, Heineken country manager Australia.

Idle Hour returns as official vodka partner of the Grand Prix

Australian-owned spirit brand Idle Hour Vodka is the Official Vodka Partner of the Formula 1® Australian Grand Prix 2022, 2023 and 2024.

“We were blown away by the response to this exciting partnership,” the company said. “Our trackside and VIP bars in M-Lane were packed from early Thursday morning and we were proud to see Idle Hour cocktails and the Idle Hour vodka + soda range in hands across Albert Park from over 30 public bars, corporate suites and in participating venues across the city.”

This year Idle Hour has partnered with Victorian-based abstract artist, Prudence Caroline to commission a live art installation at the Idle Hour Vodka Lounge at Albert Park. Caroline will transform a large-scale blank mural into an original work of art over the four days of the event.

PATRÓN Tequila announces Australian Grand Prix partnership

PATRÓN Tequila is extending its global affiliation with Formula 1 at the Australian Grand Prix 2023.

The tequila brand will host an exclusive hospitality experience at the event, presenting the luxurious Formula 1® Paddock Club Premium Suite for the first time in Melbourne.

The suite will immerse guests into a vibrant green and white sanctuary of luxury, where they will enjoy Mexican inspired cuisine, entertainment and catch all the on-track action with one of the best views of the Albert Park Grand Prix circuit.

The Premium Suite will also feature a stunning central circular bar, setting the stage for PATRÓN master bartenders to introduce F1® racing driver Checo Pérez’s special Mango Margarita to racegoers in addition to classic cocktail offerings. The Queensland inspired margarita has been crafted specially for the Australian Grand Prix.

PATRÓN will also officially launch the event in style, as it presents the 2023 Glamour on the Grid on the eve of the event.

Australian Grand Prix Corporation General Manager of Sales and Commercial Darian Misko said: “We are excited to welcome PATRÓN to the Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix for the first time in 2023 and we can’t wait to try the Checo Pérez Mango Margarita with our guests in the Formula 1 Paddock Club Premium Suite.”

“We are also delighted to have PATRÓN onboard to launch our event and know that in true PATRÓN style, they’ll bring the glamour to Glamour on the Grid.”

PATRÓN Tequila parent company Bacardi-Martini Australia’s Marketing Director Donna Mulholland said: “Just as PATRÓN is masterfully crafted to deliver perfection in every drop of our 100% naturally perfect tequila, the same tireless dedication can be seen at the F1 from the many hands who bring it to life on and off the track.



“We are thrilled to be an official part of this year’s Australian Grand Prix event. We can’t wait to make guests race weekend experience and Glamour on the Grid event simply perfect with a PATRÓN tequila cocktail in hand.”

Jack Daniel’s partners with Bomba Bar to create Papaya Pit-Stop

One of Melbourne’s most popular rooftop bars has launched a limited-edition cocktail, the Papaya Pit-Stop, in honour of McLaren Formula 1 Team and Melbourne’s Oscar Piastri’s first home race.

Previously named Top 25 Bartenders Australia, YouTuber and venue manager Cara Devine of Bomba Bar has crafted the ultimate ode to McLaren Formula 1 Team’s presence in the city and its multi-year partnership debut with Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey.

The Papaya Pit-Stop uses local ingredients and is inspired by the McLaren Formula 1 team’s iconic colours – it takes on orange tones from its fresh and fruity ingredients, while a black racing stripe made from burnt papaya adds a striking effect to its appearance – a nod to its Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey base.

Devine said: “The Papaya Pit-Stop was crafted using fresh fruits from local producers to create a unique and delicious taste. In flavour, it is fruity, aromatic, fresh and zesty. The orange colour comes from the fusion of papaya, rosé vermouth and classic Jack Daniel’s No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey. To finish off this bold drinking experience, it’s infused with bittersweet and spicy flavours, representing the heat and excitement of the racetrack.

“There’s always such a buzz in Melbourne ahead of the race and we hope Formula 1 fans enjoy trying it out as we cheer for one of our own taking to the track at Albert Park for the first time!”

Jack Daniel’s Australia Senior Brand Manager Ale Alvarez said: “We’re thrilled to be working with Cara Devine and Bomba Bar to create this bespoke serve. The Papaya Pit-Stop is a unique way for Melburnians and those visiting the city to join in and toast the McLaren Formula 1 Team ahead of the big weekend!

“For us at Jack Daniel’s, it’s a truly a momentous occasion debuting our partnership with McLaren Formula 1 Team this race weekend – and we’re pulling out all stops both on and off the circuit. We’re committed to using this global activation platform to champion responsible drinking.”

Papaya Pit Stop

40ml Jack Daniels

15ml rosé vermouth

15ml papaya amaro

5ml Aperol

20ml lemon

Method: Garnish a large coupe or flute glass (optional): dehydrate papaya seeds and blitz in a spice grinder. Use a wedge of grapefruit to mark a racing ‘stripe’ on your glass and dab in the seeds, shaking off any excess. Add all ingredients to shaker tin, ice and shake. Double strain using hawthorne and fine strainers into glass. Top up the garnish: cut a strip of grapefruit zest and trim, twist over your glass to expel the oils and add to the side of the glass.

Third year for Ricciardo & St Hugo partnership

While St Hugo isn’t partnering with the event, Chief Winemaker has teamed up with Australian Formula 1® superstar Daniel Ricciardo to releases fine wines during race week, taken from the near perfect South Australian vintage of 2021 – DR3 the 3rd x St Hugo South Australian Cabernet Sauvignon 2021 and DR3 the 3rd x St Hugo South Australian Shiraz 2021.

“Looking back to when we launched DR3 x St Hugo with two fine wines, we had dreams of where we were going to take our partnership, and three years later we are really hitting our stride,” said Ricciardo.

“The 2021 vintages of DR3 the 3rd x St Hugo show that we are serious about this, and these wines offer a load of

flavour and are perfect for cellaring – love them and they will love you back.”

Each bottle of the limited-edition DR3 the 3rd x St Hugo have been individually numbered and comes with a newly designed and dynamic collectable label and gift box inspired by the sparks that fly off F1®

cars racing around the track.

DR3 the 3rd x St Hugo is available from http://www.sthugo.com/dr3 and select Travel Retail, before rolling out globally later this year.

