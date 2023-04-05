Carlton Draught launches tribute to pubs

Carlton Draught is reviving its tradition of epic ad campaigns with an unashamed tribute to the pub: Long Live the Keg.

Featuring bagpipes, a choir, the Carlton Draught Beer Brigade and even cannon fire, it’s the brand’s first major ad campaign in more than five years.

Carlton & United Breweries General Manager of Marketing Nicole McMillan said: “Carlton Draught is one Australia’s most iconic and loved beers. It’s a true reflection of Aussie culture – always having a laugh and not taking yourself too seriously.

“This is an important moment in time for Carlton Draught as we build on the momentum of last year and ride the renaissance that classic beer is experiencing in the market.

“Our proud tradition of brewery-fresh beer dates back to 1864 when the first batch of Carlton was delivered to pubs by the same Clydesdales that grace our taps today. This ad is for everyone who cherishes the pub, and we want it to help get people back to their local. Pubs are in our DNA, and we’re proud to support them.”

The campaign is the latest in a long line of epic Carlton Draught ads, including 2017’s “46ers” campaign, where high-energy athletes showed viewers that a fresh keg of Carlton Draught is changed every 46 seconds. But perhaps the most famous is the multi-award winning Big Ad, which saw hundreds of choir singers form the shapes of a beer glass being lifted towards a human mouth and the beer rushing through the body, all to the tune of O Fortuna.

While the message of Long Live the Keg is not to take yourself too seriously, pubs across the country do need the support.

Australian Hotels Association National Chief Executive Officer Stephen Ferguson said: “Australian pubs are at the heart of our communities, but like most communities they’ve had their fair share of challenges over the past few years.

“Which is why it is so great to see great Australian beer brands, like Carlton Draught, supporting the culture of our local pubs, reminding everyone that pubs often are the place to create and share lifelong memories. Pubs are essential to connection and friendship, they provide the perfect place for our communities to come together, not spend time apart.

“There is really nothing as good as the refreshing taste of Carlton Draught, enjoyed at your local pub with your mates.”