Jacob’s Creek partners with FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023

Jacob’s Creek has announced it is the official still wine supporter of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ in Australia and New Zealand.

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 (20 July-20 August) is set to be one of the biggest sporting events in Australia and New Zealand’s history, with 32 teams from around the world competing in nine host cities across the two countries, to a predicted global audience of 1.3 billion viewers. More than half a million tickets to the event have also been sold.

It is the first time a still wine has supported the FIFA Women’s World Cup. More than one million glasses of Jacob’s Creek wine are enjoyed each day around the world and, as a supporter of the tournament, Jacob’s Creek will provide its wine portfolio to VIP guests, hospitality suites and various events throughout the tournament, playing a key role in ensuring visitors have an unforgettable experience.

Jacob Creek’s winery has also caught football fever, with its Cellar Door in the Barossa Valley, South Australia set to turn into a FIFA Women’s World Cup hub later this year. As part of the global FIFA Women’s World Cup Trophy Tour, currently in South America, the Official FIFA Women’s World Cup Trophy will visit the winery in early July.

Jacob’s Creek and Pernod Ricard Winemakers Global Marketing Director, Eric Thomson said: “Jacob’s Creek is proud to support this world-class sporting event and to be a part of this historic moment for women’s sport.

“Great wine brings people together just as outstanding sporting events do, and at Jacob’s Creek we can’t wait to be part of the passion and excitement that the Women’s World Cup will bring.”

FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura said: “We are delighted to welcome Jacob’s Creek, the premier Australian winemaker, to the FIFA family as an Official Supporter of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.”

“Jacob’s Creek joins a group of sponsors who share our mission to hold the best FIFA Women’s World Cup ever in Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand this year, and we can’t wait to bring many of their ideas and initiatives to life to engage even more people with the tournament.”

How Budweiser triumphed over its World Cup ban