JLo launches Delola RTD range with Beam Suntory

Jennifer Lopez has launched a ready-to-drink cocktail company called The House of Delola. Delola offers premium spirit-based cocktails made with natural botanicals that are gluten free and lower calorie than traditional cocktails.

The first release, “DELOLA SPRITZ” is available in three original cocktails: BELLA BERRY SPRITZ made with berry, hibiscus and premium vodka; PALOMA ROSA SPRITZ made with grapefruit, elderflower and premium tequila; and L’ORANGE SPRITZ made with orange, passionfruit and premium amaro.

Delola is available in 750ml and 375ml premium embossed glass bottles. The company will launch in the United States and expand globally in the years to come. Beam Suntory is a minority investor in Delola and has been named Delola’s global distribution partner.

Lopez is known to her friends as Lola, which inspired the name of the cocktail company. One of her favorite places to unwind with friends is the Italian coast, where she discovered spritzes.

“I love entertaining and to relax and unwind with friends, but never found a drink that was right for me,” Lopez said.

“I was in search of something that I could enjoy that fit the thoughtful way that I live my life. When I didn’t find it, I decided to create Delola. My goals were better ingredients, better taste, fewer calories than traditional cocktails, and one simple pour. Something easy, fun, fresh and delicious. I knew that if I was looking, others were too. Delola gives people the freedom to enjoy – free from the cutting, squeezing, and mixing, free from the stress of entertaining, free to make ordinary moments extraordinary. Each one is bottled up in a beautiful glass bottle and ready to serve. Just pour over ice and enjoy. I started this journey two years ago and I’m so excited to finally share Delola with the world.”

Lopez began developing Delola in 2020 in collaboration with drinks industry veterans, Ken Austin and Jenna Fagnan and her manager and business partner Benny Medina. Austin and Fagnan have created iconic brands such as Teremana Tequila with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey with Conor McGregor and Avion Tequila.

Lopez brought in globally renowned mixologist Lynnette Marrero to collaborate on these unique cocktails, who was voted 2021 World’s Best Bartender.

Delola Spritzes

Fagnan said: “Ken and I have been inspired by Jennifer’s hands-on approach to building the Delola business. What Jennifer is bringing to consumers is something that has been missing from the market. We all live busy lives and it is nice to know you now don’t need to be friends with the world’s best mixologist to get the world’s best cocktails. You can just pick up a bottle of Delola to host your friends, or to spoil yourself just a bit. We all deserve world-class crafted, delicious cocktails made with natural botanicals and without all the calories of a traditional, high-proof cocktail. Delola is what many of us have been seeking.”

Austin said: “Jennifer’s work ethic ranks up there with the best and we’ve worked closely together for over two years to ensure we are bringing the very best product and an exciting, engaging brand to the world. Jennifer pays attention to every detail and won’t settle for anything less than the best. Every detail from the brand’s name to its elegant bottle with meaningful embossing, to the fine liquids are led by Jennifer and her vision for the brand. We are excited for the world to try Delola. It’s all in the bottle, delicious and effortless, just pour over ice.”

Beam Suntory North America President Jessica Spence said: “When Jennifer, Benny, Ken and Jenna came to us with the Delola concept, we immediately knew we wanted to be involved. Our partnership with Delola is part of our larger global RTD strategy and Delola is the perfect complement to the brands in our portfolio. We are incredibly excited to leverage our capabilities to bring Delola’s unique proposition to consumers and make it a tremendous success.”

