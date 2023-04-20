Global roll-out kicks off for Jack & Coke RTD

The highly anticipated Jack Daniel’s & Coca-Cola RTD has hit stores in the United States ahead of its release in Europe, Asia, Latin American and Africa. It’s a take on one of the world’s most requested “bar calls” – cocktails ordered by brand name – Jack & Coke.

The RTD balances Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey with Coca-Cola. It has made its US debut in cans (7% ABV), while Jack Daniel’s & Coca-Cola Zero Sugar will be available in the US in May.

“We are excited to introduce the quintessential Jack & Coke cocktail to consumers in a consistent, convenient and portable format,” said Dallas Cheatham, Jack Daniel’s RTD Brand Director.

“While Jack & Coke is a cocktail consumers have known and enjoyed across the world, with origins dating back more than a century, we are proud to officially launch Jack Daniel’s & Coca-Cola RTD and bring these two iconic brands together in a RTD format for the first time in the US.”

After announcing a global relationship with Brown-Forman in June 2021, a globally networked team at Coca-Cola worked to make the product launch a reality in Mexico in less than five months.

“This launch in the US is a milestone moment for both Coca-Cola and Jack Daniel’s – it follows how people have enjoyed the pairing of these two iconic brands for generations and demonstrates our commitment to innovation from the simple to the complex,” said Dan White, Chief of New Revenue Streams for The Coca-Cola Company.

“We are really excited about this classic cocktail being offered in a new way through our relationship with Jack Daniel’s.”

The Coca-Cola Company and Brown-Forman took a test-and-learn approach for the initial launch, applying lessons from a single-country rollout in Mexico to a global scaling strategy bringing the product to 13 countries in 12 months.

“Collaborations like this truly take a village, and successfully bringing a new product to market requires contributions from teams across our organisation,” Brown-Forman said.

“Thank you to our teams from design to research & development, sales, marketing, legal, supply chain, and many others.

“Our European teams will be launching Jack Daniel’s and Coca-Cola in their markets over the next few weeks, and we’re cracking a can to toast in celebration.”

