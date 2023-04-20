The Singleton 40-Year-Old lands in Australia

The Singleton’s oldest and most decadent whisky to date, The Singleton 40-Year-Old, launches in Australia this month.

Chocolate served as the inspiration behind this decadent Single Malt, the third and final rare whisky in The Singleton’s Epicurean Odyssey series.

Master Blender Maureen Robinson dreamed of a dram with dark chocolatey depths as a modern way to taste the magic and mystery of cacao. To achieve this indulgence, The Singleton’s finest 12-year-old whiskies were harmonised and rested for nearly three decades, finished in casks Zacapa Rum XO & Royal, rums luxuriously aged above the clouds. The result is a smooth 40-year-old single malt Scotch whisky which has intensely rich layers of pears slathered in velvety dark

chocolate, caramelised tropical fruits and just a hint of intriguing black pepper spice.

Forged from the expertise of Maureen Robinson and Lorena Vasquez, The Singleton 40-Year-Old is an extremely rare dram, with just 1,716 limited bottles globally, making it one of the rarest The Singleton whiskies to date.

Robinson said: “Our Epicurean Odyssey has been an epic voyage driven by that singular belief, an exploration in the creation of the most indulgent and decadent whiskies in the world. Our 40-Year-Old represents the culmination of that journey, and the ultimate expression of that belief. A maximalist in time, craft and flavour.”

Limited quantities of The Singleton 40-Year-Old will be available for purchase through Dan Murphy’s for RRP $5,940.

