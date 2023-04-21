Accolade puts Banrock Station on the market

Accolade Wines has put its Banrock Station vineyards on the market. The vineyards and Banrock Station Wine & Wetland Centre are situated in the heart of the Riverland in South Australia.

Banrock Station’s Riverland vineyard is on two titles and produces a mix of traditional and alternative varieties, mostly planted between 1993 and 1996. Key varieties are Shiraz, Cabernet Sauvignon, Semillon and Chardonnay. Average production is 5,700 tonnes annually.

The plant and equipment are also for sale by negotiation, while the Wine Centre and world-renowned wetland are included subject to a long-term lease with Accolade Wines.

“We can confirm we are at the early stages of exploring the potential sale of the vineyards at Banrock Station, not the brand itself,” a spokesperson for Accolade Wines told WBM.

“As part of this process, we are exploring the possible sale and leaseback of the Banrock Station Wetland and Wine Centre, the cellar door and café.”

“Sale-and-leaseback transactions are increasingly common in the Australian wine industry. Under any sale-and-leaseback arrangement, we would continue to operate the wine centre, cellar door and café as we do today.

“We will also continue to fulfil our long-term commitment to preserving the historic Banrock Station wetlands just as we have over the past 25 years. Under any scenario, the Banrock Station brand would remain part of the Accolade Wines portfolio.”

“It is a well managed and maintained property with excellent infrastructure,” says Langley & Co which is selling the property.

The sale includes the visitor centre, two houses and “more than adequate shedding”.

Expressions of interest are open until 5 May 2023 through Langley & Co.