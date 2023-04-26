Endeavour Group’s Director of Operations retires

Endeavour Group’s Director of Operations Michael James has announced he will retire in September, concluding a retail career spanning more than 30 years.

Having started his career on the shop floor of his local supermarket in Lismore, MJ – as he is best known – held various senior operational leadership roles in supermarkets before joining BWS as Managing Director in 2012. He then went on to run Woolworths Metro and Petrol, was the Director of Stores for Woolworths Supermarkets and then Chief Operations Officer for Big W.

He returned to Endeavour Group in 2018 as Director of Dan Murphy’s and became Director of Operations for the Group in 2020.

Endeavour Group CEO and Managing Director Steve Donohue paid tribute to MJ and his many and varied achievements throughout his career.

“MJ has achieved a lot during his time with Endeavour, in particular helping us become a more effective and efficient business. He’s provided invaluable support to team members throughout the Group, especially in improving customer experience today and into the future,” Donohue said.

“He has made an enormous contribution in establishing Endeavour as a standalone business, and I wish him all the very best for his retirement.”

MJ shared this message on LinkedIn: “I have loved spending the last 30+ years working in the retail industry, but this September will see me move into the most exciting phase of my life, retirement.

“17-year-old me never thought pushing trolleys in the Lismore Coles car park would see me retiring as a Director.

“I thank everyone who has helped me along the way, especially those who have intrusted me with roles that I have loved. From my time at Coles, to running BWS, leading business transformations and turn arounds with Woolworths Supermarkets, Metro, Petrol, Big W and lastly with then Endeavour Group.

“If you are reading this it is because you have been part of my journey and for that I say, thank you to you. Starting a new beginning is always a little scary but I approach this phase of life, in the same way as I have approached every challenge in my career, I’m just going to throw myself into it and give it my all.

“I look forward to spending more time at the gym (but not at 5:30am), learning to play golf, dusting off my old surfboard, travelling the world, annoying my husband and enjoying this special time in my life.

“Stay well everyone.”