Jack Daniel’s Master Distiller heads Down Under

Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey Master Distiller Chris Fletcher is touring Sydney and Melbourne in a series of events to celebrate World Whisk(e)y Day.

Fletcher will be in Sydney and Melbourne from 17-21 May, meeting Jack Daniel’s fans and whiskey connoisseurs alike to speak on the release of Jack Daniel’s first super-premium drop in 25 years, Jack Daniel’s Bonded.

Bonded is Bottled-in-Bond at 100 proof (50% ABV), with packaging inspired by the original design of the 1895 Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey bottle. As stipulated by the Bottled in Bond Act of 1897, a bonded whiskey must be distilled by a single distiller during a single season, matured in a government bonded warehouse for at least four years and bottled at 100 proof.

As part of the tour, Master Distiller Fletcher will host three events for consumers to meet him and experience a tasting with one of the world-leading voices in whiskey.

The Sounds of Bonded will be held on 18 May, 2023 at Hickson House, 6 Hickson Rd, Sydney. The Australian-first tasting experience explore the power of sound to enhance the bold flavours of Jack Daniel’s Bonded. This one-off experience will be hosted by Fletcher in collaboration with String Musicians Australia and Professor Charles Spence – an industry leading multi-sensory academic.

Tales from Lynchburg will be held at Bella Vista Hotel, Sydney, on 19 May, 2023; and The Railway Hotel, Melbourne on 20 May, 2023. At this event guests will experience a tasting of the Jack Daniel’s portfolio with Fletcher.

You can find more information on the tour and Master Distiller Fletcher, and RSVP to any of the events by visiting: https://www.jackdaniels.com/en-au/chris-fletcher-australian-tour