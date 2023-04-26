14 Aussie bars honoured at Spirited Awards

Tales of the Cocktail Foundation (TOTCF) has announced the Asia Pacific top 10 honorees for the 17th annual Spirited Awards, with 14 Australian bars on the list.

Bars in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide made the cut, with the recipients to be celebrated during the Tales of the Cocktail conference, which is taking place in New Orleans from July 23-28, 2023.

Founded in 2007 to celebrate excellence in the global cocktail community, the Spirited Awards have become one of the most internationally recognised accolades honouring beverage professionals, products, establishments, luminaries, and media across every facet of the drinks industry on a global scale.

“We are so grateful for the contributions of each of these Spirited Awards Regional Honorees,” said Tales of the Cocktail Foundation CEO Eileen Wayner. “We are the sum of our parts in this industry, and it’s so fulfilling to see the bars on this list sharing their passion and unique approaches to hospitality with the global drinks community.”

The 2023 Spirited Awards Asia Pacific Top 10 Honorees (in alphabetical order) are …

Best International Bar Team – Asia Pacific (APAC)

Above Board — Melbourne, Australia (above)

ATLAS — Singapore

COA — Hong Kong, China

DarkSide at Rosewood Hong Kong — Hong Kong, China

Jigger & Pony at the Amara Hotel — Singapore

Manhattan Bar at the Conrad Singapore Orchard — Singapore

PS40 — Sydney, Australia

Republic at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia — Singapore

Stay Gold Flamingo — Singapore

The Baxter Inn — Sydney, Australia

Tropic City — Bangkok, Thailand

Best International Cocktail Bar – Asia Pacific (APAC)

Above Board — Melbourne, Australia

Bar TRENCH — Tokyo, Japan

BYRDI — Melbourne, Australia

COA — Hong Kong, China

Live Twice — Singapore

MAYBE SAMMY — Sydney, Australia

Nutmeg & Clove — Singapore

RE — Sydney, Australia

Sago House — Singapore

Southside Parlor — Seoul, South Korea

Best International Hotel Bar – Asia Pacific (APAC)

Akademi at the Katamama hotel — Bali, Indonesia

ARGO at the Four Seasons — Hong Kong, China

BKK Social Club at Four Seasons Bangkok — Bangkok, Thailand

Charles H. at the Four Seasons Hotel — Seoul, South Korea

DarkSide at Rosewood Hong Kong — Hong Kong, China

Dean & Nancy on 22 at the A by Adina hotel — Sydney, Australia (pictured main)

Jigger & Pony at the Amara Hotel — Singapore

Origin Bar at the Shangri-La Hotel — Singapore

Republic at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia — Singapore

VIRTÙ at the Four Seasons Tokyo Otemachi — Tokyo, Japan

Writers Bar at the Raffles Hotel — Singapore

Best International Restaurant Bar – Asia Pacific (APAC)

Alba Bar & Deli — Brisbane, Australia

Analogue Initiative — Singapore

Bar Torino — Adelaide, Australia

Bombay Canteen — Mumbai, India

Caffe Fernet — Singapore

Continental Deli Bar Bistro — Sydney, Australia

INDULGE Bistro x Spirit of Hven — Taipei, Taiwan

Loewy — Jakarta, Indonesia

No Sleep Club — Singapore

Restaurant Hubert — Sydney, Australia

Best New International Cocktail Bar – Asia Pacific (APAC)

Bar Planet — Sydney, Australia

Caretaker’s Cottage — Melbourne, Australia

Gold Bar at EDITION — Tokyo, Japan

Hickson House — Sydney, Australia (above)

Last Word — Singapore

Mahaniyom — Bangkok, Thailand

Night Hawk — Singapore

One or Two — Melbourne, Australia

Penrose — Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Thirsty Shaker — Hong Kong, China

