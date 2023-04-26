14 Aussie bars honoured at Spirited Awards

Tales of the Cocktail Foundation (TOTCF) has announced the Asia Pacific top 10 honorees for the 17th annual Spirited Awards, with 14 Australian bars on the list.
Bars in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide made the cut, with the recipients to be celebrated during the Tales of the Cocktail conference, which is taking place in New Orleans from July 23-28, 2023.
Founded in 2007 to celebrate excellence in the global cocktail community, the Spirited Awards have become one of the most internationally recognised accolades honouring beverage professionals, products, establishments, luminaries, and media across every facet of the drinks industry on a global scale.
“We are so grateful for the contributions of each of these Spirited Awards Regional Honorees,” said Tales of the Cocktail Foundation CEO Eileen Wayner. “We are the sum of our parts in this industry, and it’s so fulfilling to see the bars on this list sharing their passion and unique approaches to hospitality with the global drinks community.”
The 2023 Spirited Awards Asia Pacific Top 10 Honorees (in alphabetical order) are …
Best International Bar Team – Asia Pacific (APAC)
- Above Board — Melbourne, Australia (above)
- ATLAS — Singapore
- COA — Hong Kong, China
- DarkSide at Rosewood Hong Kong — Hong Kong, China
- Jigger & Pony at the Amara Hotel — Singapore
- Manhattan Bar at the Conrad Singapore Orchard — Singapore
- PS40 — Sydney, Australia
- Republic at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia — Singapore
- Stay Gold Flamingo — Singapore
- The Baxter Inn — Sydney, Australia
- Tropic City — Bangkok, Thailand
Best International Cocktail Bar – Asia Pacific (APAC)
- Above Board — Melbourne, Australia
- Bar TRENCH — Tokyo, Japan
- BYRDI — Melbourne, Australia
- COA — Hong Kong, China
- Live Twice — Singapore
- MAYBE SAMMY — Sydney, Australia
- Nutmeg & Clove — Singapore
- RE — Sydney, Australia
- Sago House — Singapore
- Southside Parlor — Seoul, South Korea
Best International Hotel Bar – Asia Pacific (APAC)
- Akademi at the Katamama hotel — Bali, Indonesia
- ARGO at the Four Seasons — Hong Kong, China
- BKK Social Club at Four Seasons Bangkok — Bangkok, Thailand
- Charles H. at the Four Seasons Hotel — Seoul, South Korea
- DarkSide at Rosewood Hong Kong — Hong Kong, China
- Dean & Nancy on 22 at the A by Adina hotel — Sydney, Australia (pictured main)
- Jigger & Pony at the Amara Hotel — Singapore
- Origin Bar at the Shangri-La Hotel — Singapore
- Republic at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia — Singapore
- VIRTÙ at the Four Seasons Tokyo Otemachi — Tokyo, Japan
- Writers Bar at the Raffles Hotel — Singapore
Best International Restaurant Bar – Asia Pacific (APAC)
- Alba Bar & Deli — Brisbane, Australia
- Analogue Initiative — Singapore
- Bar Torino — Adelaide, Australia
- Bombay Canteen — Mumbai, India
- Caffe Fernet — Singapore
- Continental Deli Bar Bistro — Sydney, Australia
- INDULGE Bistro x Spirit of Hven — Taipei, Taiwan
- Loewy — Jakarta, Indonesia
- No Sleep Club — Singapore
- Restaurant Hubert — Sydney, Australia
Best New International Cocktail Bar – Asia Pacific (APAC)
- Bar Planet — Sydney, Australia
- Caretaker’s Cottage — Melbourne, Australia
- Gold Bar at EDITION — Tokyo, Japan
- Hickson House — Sydney, Australia (above)
- Last Word — Singapore
- Mahaniyom — Bangkok, Thailand
- Night Hawk — Singapore
- One or Two — Melbourne, Australia
- Penrose — Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
- Thirsty Shaker — Hong Kong, China
