Mother’s Day boost for bottle shops

Australians are set to spend $925 million on Mother’s Day this year – up $166 million from 2022 – with alcohol and food topping the list of most popular gifts.

And the number one tipple on their shopping list is Champagne. In the seven days leading up to Mother’s Day, Coles traditionally sells almost as many bottles of sparkling and Champagne as it does for Melbourne Cup.

According to research from the Australian Retailers Association (ARA) in collaboration with Roy Morgan, people who plan on buying a gift will spend an average amount of $92 each (up from $80 in 2022), with 84% planning to spend the same or more than they did last year.

The most popular gifts are tipped to be:

Alcohol/food: mentioned by 17% of respondents

Flowers: mentioned by 16%

Gift card/vouchers: mentioned by 7%

Homewares: mentioned by 6%.

Clothing: mentioned by 6%

Nearly half of all Australians aged 18+, 10.1 million, say they plan to buy gifts for someone for Mother’s Day. About a quarter (24%) of people who purchase a present will be gifting to somebody other than their birth mother. This includes their partner, friend, mother-in-law, grandmother, sister and daughter.

About one fifth of Australians will celebrate the occasion with a meal at a café or restaurant (19%), while 38% of Aussies will spoil mum with a feast at home.

ARA CEO Paul Zahra said most retailers are already promoting their Mother’s Day and are preparing to relish a key event on the retail calendar.

“With just over two weeks until Mother’s Day, Australians are set to open their wallets and their hearts. Amid ongoing cost of living pressures, many will be making an exception to spoil their mums – or in some instances other special people in their lives,” Zahra said.

“It’s an important milestone to celebrate the immense contribution of mums and the sacrifices they make, but many Australians also take the opportunity to show their appreciation for their partners, caregivers, and other family members.

“With an occasion such as Mother’s Day, we typically see shoppers becoming more selfless. While people may be reluctant to spoil themselves due to the high costs of living, they’re still enthusiastic to splash out on loved ones.

“A lot of Aussies will likely opt to arrange a family feast, which will certainly provide much-needed boost for food and hospitality businesses.”

The ARA-Roy Morgan Snap SMS survey was conducted on Tuesday April 12 – Wednesday April 13, 2023.

Sparkling wine sales soar for Mother’s Day