Morris releases Cellar Reserve whiskies

Morris Whisky has announced two award-winning, higher ABV releases – Cellar Reserve Signature and Muscat Barrel – are available for pre-order.

The whiskies are described as being rich with extra depth of flavour and more character, full of dark fruit and sweet malt notes.

Carefully crafted by Head Distiller Darren Peck with whisky connoisseurs across Australia in mind, the whiskies have been matured in a combination of French and American oak ex-wine barrels, followed by an extended maturation in Morris multi award winning ex fortified Muscat barrels.

Both Cellar Reserve Whiskies have received a sleuth of awards, including the below:

Cellar Reserve Signature – 8x gold medals, 2x platinum medals, Consumer’s Choice Award (SIP Awards 2022), Best Australian Whisky #2 (International Whisky Competition 2021) and Top 100 Spirits (Ultimate Spirits Challenge 2022).

Cellar Reserve Muscat Barrel – 11x gold medals, Master (World Whisky Masters 2021), Best Australian Whisky #1 (International Whisky Competition 2021), Consumer’s Choice Award (SIP Awards 2022), Best in Class: Single Malt Wine Cask (Whiskies of The World Awards 2022) and Category Winner: Australian Single Malt (World Whiskies Awards 2023).

They also just picked up Double Gold medals at the prestigious San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

Founded in 2000, the San Francisco World Spirits Competition is the oldest, largest and most prestigious competition in the world combined with a judging panel made up of the most respected, experienced experts in the industry.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

“We are overwhelmed to have been presented with two double golds, and one gold in the 2023 competition, which helps to recognise the true craftsmanship which has been passed down six generations at our home location in Rutherglen, Victoria since 1859,” the Morris whisky team said.

“The whiskies selected demonstrate innovation created from the unique access we have to our family winery’s library of fortified barrels to create a true taste of Australian single malt whisky.”

Morris Cellar Reserve Whiskies are available to pre-order now, exclusively from the Morris Cellar Door and morriswhisky.com for RRP $95 and $145.

Morris Whisky is also set to unveil its multi-million-dollar brand-new Rutherglen distillery in late 2023.