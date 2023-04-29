Nikka releases aged Yoichi whisky

Japanese whisky maker Nikka is celebrating surging growth in Australia by introduce its rare Yoichi 10 Year Old single malt to the market.

Due to its rarity the whisky will only be sold at on-premise venues, with a dram (30ml) costing between $45-$50. Just 360 bottles of Nikka Yoichi 10 Year Old (ABV 45%) will be available to local whisky connoisseurs this year at 10 ultra-premium whisky and cocktail bars.

As Australia’s love affair with whisky continues to grow, Nikka Whisky brand ambassador Marcus Parmenter said Australians are embracing premium whiskies, with whisky the fastest growing spirit segment in the country.

“Whisky sales have seen incredible growth in Australia. In the past two years Australians’ thirst for Nikka products have risen massively, with a 50% increase in case allocations to meet this demand,” he said.

Established in 1934, the Nikka brand was initially known as “Dai Nippon Kaju” (大日本果汁) – which translates to The Great Japanese Juice Company – after founder Masataka Taketsuru and his wife Rita financed the company by selling apples.

Now distributed by Asahi Beverages Nikka is currently sold in more than 40 countries, with Australia one of its most established markets.

Yoichi 10 Year Old was created to commemorate the historic Yoichi Distillery being declared one of Japan’s 10 most important cultural properties. The distillery continues to use traditional distillation methods such as direct natural coal firing of the stills, a heating method used only by a handful of whisky distillers world-wide today. This method produces a Maillard reaction during the distillation process, resulting in greater complexity and depth of flavour within the finished product.

Parmenter said the Yoichi 10 Year Old release was highly anticipated amongst Australian whisky lovers.

“The exclusive Yoichi Single Malt 10 Year whisky offers a taste profile of smoky, savoury malt flavours and fruitiness,” he said.

“Its deep complexity has been achieved by skilful blending to maximise the maturity, along with extra peat and woody notes. Making whisky does not happen quickly. It is a fine art that requires commitment, true dedication and respect for the maturation phase to create an impressive product.”

Parmenter, who has worked through Australia, Scotland and Ireland selling, tasting and reviewing whiskies, said the surge in demand for premium whisky in Australia was unprecedented, with tasting events for consumers selling out in minutes.

A consumer tasting night will be held on 9 May. Book here.

To buy a dram of Nikka Yoichi 10 Year Old head to the following bars around Australia from 8 May:

Whisky And Alement – VIC

Whisky Den – VIC

One or Two – VIC

The Everleigh – VIC

Elysian Whisky Bar – VIC

Eau De Vie – VIC/NSW

Burrow Bar – NSW

Baxter Inn – NSW

Savile Row – QLD

Hains & Co – SA