The world’s most sustainable bartender

Registrations have opened for Flor de Caña’s Sustainable Cocktail Challenge. The premium rum brand is challenging bartenders to look for innovative ways to use sustainable ingredients and new techniques to create delicious

cocktails.

With over 30 countries involved, participants will have the chance to win $10,000 USD in prize money and claim the title of ‘Flor de Caña World’s Most Sustainable Bartender’ for 2023. They will also form part of the Flor de Caña Sustainable Society Exchange Program, an opportunity to take part in international guest shifts and masterclasses.

To kick off the Australian selection, bartenders are encouraged to create and register a cocktail using Flor de Caña 12 Year Old Rum, placing the serve on their venues menu and social page. Entrants will be judged based on the cocktails concept, creativity, sustainability elements, appearance and promotion via social channels.

Local finalists will be selected by Flor de Caña’s Local Brand Ambassador Mitch Townsend to participate in the local competition in September. One winner from each participating country will travel to Nicaragua to compete in the Global Final in February 2024.

Last year Tom McHugh from Hazel Restaurant, Melbourne, earned the title of Australia’s Most Sustainable Bartender, serving up the ‘Flor de Café’, a twist on the humble Irish Coffee.

Townsend said: “We want to build a community of sustainable champions, and pioneer best practice in reducing food waste in bars and restaurants. Our judging criteria is very heavily weighted to creativity in each cocktail’s sustainability elements and we are excited to see what our Aussie bartenders are inspired to come up with.”

Flor de Caña is the world’s first spirit to be Carbon Neutral and Fair Trade certified and is a leader in sustainable practices across the drinks industry. Its rum is distilled using 100 percent renewable energy, all C02 emissions during fermentation are captured and recycled and the brand has planted 900,000 trees since 2005.

Registrations for the Sustainable Cocktail Challenge in Australia will be open until June 15 and will be run by Flor de Caña’s Australian distributor Vanguard Luxury Brands. Visit the website for more info: www.flordecanachallenge.com

Australia’s most sustainable bartender