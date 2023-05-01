Asahi Super Dry 0.0% launches in Australia

Asahi Super Dry 0.0% – the non-alcohol take on Japan’s number 1 beer – has launched in Australia.

Asahi Master Brewers crafted the premium non-alcohol beer using traditional Japanese brewing techniques and high-quality ingredients.

The beer won Gold at London’s World Alcohol-Free Awards 2023 last month, with judges recognising it as a “classic lager that’s indistinguishable from a full-strength version”.

Asahi Beverages Head of International & Craft Kym Bonollo said: “Asahi Super Dry is an internationally recognised premium beer brand and Japan’s leading beer. Now, Australian beer lovers looking to moderate their alcohol consumption can enjoy its signature crisp and refreshing taste without the alcohol.

“As demand for alcohol-free alternatives grows, we’re seeing more people seek out brewed adult beverages such as non-alcohol beers that don’t compromise on taste or quality. Developed through extensive research and trials, Asahi Super Dry 0.0% is an elevated option.”

Asahi Super Dry 0.0% can be found in bottles nationally at liquor outlets and on-premise venues. Cans will be exclusively available through Endeavour Group at Dan Murphy’s and BWS.

Alongside this launch Asahi is also the official beer supplier of Rugby World Cup 2023 where both the original and 0.0% versions will be served at all tournament venues across France, spanning 48 matches in nine cities.

Asahi Beverages said it is committed to providing more options for consumers to moderate their alcohol consumption. Already, around 30% of Asahi Beverages’ beer sales are from no, low, and mid-strength beer. Its Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% also won Gold at the World Alcohol-Free Awards 2023.