NEON Night-Time Economy Forum opens in Sydney

Sydney’s after-dark recovery is in the spotlight this week as ‘night mayors’ from around the world take part in the NEON International Night-Time Economy Forum (NEON Sydney) from 2-3 May 2023.

Night mayors from around the world will join local and international thought leaders at ICC Sydney to share ideas about creating dynamic, vibrant and safe night-economies. NEON Sydney 2023 is being hosted by the NSW Government’s Office of the 24-Hour Economy Commissioner Michael Rodrigues.

Rodrigues said: “The calibre of night-time leaders coming to NEON is testament to Sydney’s influence in the global after-dark conversation.

With Sydney’s night-time economy worth over $27 billion, NEON Sydney provides the opportunity to share the successes, innovate and light up the best global initiatives. NEON Sydney will also create a knowledge platform for the next generation of night-leaders world-wide.

Themes that will be discussed at NEON Sydney 2023 include urban night governance, data-driven night-time experimentation, designing safer and inclusive nightscapes, public-private collaboration, urban regeneration, managing noise and sound, night-economy experimentation and the future of nocturnal cities.

The event will be opened by NSW Minister for Music and the Night-time Economy John Graham.

Keynote speakers include:

London: Amy Lamé, Night Czar, Mayor of London

New York: Ariel Palitz, Founding Director, NYC Office of Nightlife, Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment

Paris: Thierry Charlois, Project Manager for Night-time Policy, City of Paris

Vienna: Martina Brunner, Co-Managing Director, Vienna Club Commission

Singapore: Nasen Thiagarajan, President, Singapore Nightlife Business Association

Montreal: Mathieu Grondin General Director and Co-founder, MTL 24/24

“Data shows that night-time visitation in Sydney is up beyond pre-pandemic levels. This hasn’t happened by chance. It has been the result of a focussed and determined effort to create a vibrant, diverse, inclusive and safe night-time economy.

“I am incredibly excited to host NEON Sydney – to collaborate with the experts in night-time economies, to share our Sydney story and to activate the next phase of our 24-Hour Economy Strategy.”

Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) CEO Mick Gibb said: “The Night Time Industries Association is thrilled to partner with the Office of the 24 Hour Economy Commissioner to deliver the NEON Forum in Sydney. The forum is a terrific initiative and the NTIA applauds the Office of the 24-Hour Commissioner for its dedication to continuing to develop Sydney’s night-time economy.”

Amy Lamé, Night Czar, Mayor of London said: “While we know cities at night make huge contribution to our lives, for too long preparing and planning for this was simply an afterthought.

“If we want our life at night to be successful, we have to plan and consider how decisions and policies may affect our city at night. As part of this, it’s important to look at and understand the whole night-time picture: from nightclubs and bars to night shift workers and students, from the views of community groups and residents, to night-time transport infrastructure.

“The more we understand life at night in our cities, the more we can do to help ensure it thrives works for everyone.”

