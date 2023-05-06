Glenn Piper acquires iconic Commodore Hotel

Hotelier Glenn Piper – dubbed the “next Justin Hemmes” – has added to his rapidly expanding portfolio, acquiring the iconic Commodore Hotel in North Sydney for an estimated $29 million.

Located on the edge of the North Sydney commercial district and in the heart of the McMahon’s Point shopping village, the historic pub has been a local institution for over 169 years.

Piper purchased the property from Good Beer Company in an off-market deal brokered by JLL Hotels & Hospitality Group. Good Beer Company acquired the property and business for about $18.5 million in 2019.

Piper will receive the keys to the venue in August and plans to spend the coming months diving deep into the history of the Commodore and the community that surrounds it to ensure any refurbishment plans respect the rich culture that it has developed over the decades.

“Standing proudly on the corner of Blues Point Road, the Commodore Hotel is without a doubt one of North Sydney’s greatest pubs – and one with an incredibly rich and colourful history,” said Piper.

“I am honoured to continue the Commodore’s long legacy and excited to have the opportunity to elevate it into something really special that reflects the community today.”

The acquisition of the Commodore Hotel marks the first inner-city venue in Piper’s NSW property portfolio.

Piper owns Freshwater’s Harbord Hotel, which he transformed in 2020 with a design that paid tribute to Freshwater’s celebrated surf culture.

In 2022, Piper took on the leasehold of Q Station on the headland of Sydney’s Northern Beaches, Hook Island in the Whitsundays and the freehold on The Beach Hotel in Newcastle’s Merewether, which are in the process of transformation.

“It is a great privilege to act as the custodian of these sites and to preserve the rich history that each embodies,” Piper said. “With it comes a huge responsibility and there are important environmental, historic and local factors to consider. We are currently in the process of extensive research and consultation as part of the work on Q Station, and will soon begin a similar process for Hook Island; it is incredibly rewarding and inspiring to uncover the stories and facets that will shape its future.”