Entries closing for Australia’s Wine List of the Year

There is less than one week left for venue owners, sommeliers and beverage directors to submit their lists for consideration in the 2023 edition of Australia’s Wine List of the Year Awards.

“Now’s the time to receive the recognition you so rightly deserve for curating an exceptional drinks list within your venue,” Australia’s Wine List of the Year Founder Rob Hirst said.

“Our 30th year is set to be our biggest yet with even more opportunities for this year’s distinguished winners to receive widespread recognition for their work in crafting exceptional drinks lists to enhance the dining experience for customers.”

Winner of Australia’s Wine List of the Year 2022 was Cru Bar & Cellar. Wine List & Retail Manager Chris Walker said: “It was such an honour and a surprise to win Australia’s Wine List of the Year in 2022. The recognition from the industry and from new and old customers alike has been a huge boost for our team and venue. There is no other award recognition like Wine List of the Year, and I highly encourage any venue owner, sommelier or beverage director to seriously consider putting themselves forward for 2023.”

In addition to entering their wine and beverage lists, entrants will be invited to submit their votes for the Sommelier’s Choice Awards. This is an opportunity for Sommeliers to nominate their own choice as the Best Wine List in the country.

And, following its inaugural debut last year, the Wine List Service Award returns as an optional category for entrants to demonstrate their venue’s focus on exceptional wine service in terms of cellar storage, ‘by the glass’ preservation, and service of wines in exceptional quality glassware.

In an expansion of this year’s Awards categories, Australia’s Wine List of the Year will be awarding one venue the title of ‘Australia’s Best Cocktail List’ in recognition of the exceptional work being done by bars, restaurants, hotels, clubs and pubs to curate an impressive list of cocktails to suit their customers.

Chairman of Judges Peter Forrestal, International Chair Brian Julyan MS, and Deputy Chairs Toni Paterson MW and Jeni Port lead this year’s judging panel. The 30-strong selection of independent judges is further split into two groups – the Judging Panel and International Jury. The panel comprises some of Australia’s premier wine and drinks talent, including Master Sommeliers, Masters of Wine, expert wine communicators and writers. Recent additions to the judging panel include Amelia Ball, long-term wine and drinks editor and journalist, and Kim Bickley, award-winning sommelier, wine judge and educator.

Lists are ranked from one to three glasses. The best of the best are then in contention to win the highly prized best in State / Territory, Type of Trade, Category Awards and, of course, Australia’s Wine List of the Year. For the Category Awards, entrants can submit their lists in a diverse range of categories such as Best Listing of Wines by the Glass, Best Food and Wine Matching, Best New, Best Small, also by beverage specialities and lists showcasing the wines from specific states/territories or regions.

Further information and the submission link are available at www.winelistoftheyear.com.au