Gintonica announces sale of business

Online platform Gintonica has announced the business is for sale. Founded in 2017 by David Box, Gintonica is best known for its Australian craft gin advent calendars.

Box’s love of gin started with his sundowner ritual of a G&T and he soon found himself seeking out micro and regional distilleries to learn about their hand-crafted production and centuries old traditions.

Gintonica’s focus is on producing 30mL and 50mL tasting bottles and then packaging them as advent calendars, tasting packs,

gin subscriptions, gin gift packs and cocktail packs.

“The team and I are proud to have contributed to the promotion and rise in popularity of Australian Gin and more recently whisky, with WhiskyRock, but now it is time to hand over the reins to new passionate gin lovers who, I am sure, will take it to the next level,” Box said.

The sale of Gintonica will include the business names, a significant database, websites, stock and media content.

“I have decided to focus the ongoing business on distillery services, under the name Spirited Bottlers,” Box said.

“This will include contract filling, capping and labelling bottles for distilleries as well as supply of bespoke packaging and Gintonica’s own exclusively sourced 30mL and 50mL bottles.”

For more information on the Gintonica sale contact invest@gintonica.com.au

