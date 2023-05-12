Brad Pitt gets into the gin business

Move over celebrity tequila brands, Brad Pitt is launching The Gardener Gin in collaboration with the Perrin Family and legendary master distiller Tom Nicol.

The Perrin family are Pitt’s original partners in his Miraval wines, while Nicol has more than 40 years of experience in the art of making gin – he forged his name at Tanqueray and received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Gin Guild in 2015.

Nicol was enticed out of retirement to work with Pitt to create the ultimate London Dry Gin. Made from wheat in copper stills, the gin highlights juniper, licorice, angelica and coriander, together with a blend of both fresh and dry citruses – pink grapefruit, bright lemon and bitter orange from Cap d’Antibes area.

Matthieu Perrin said: “The light of the French Riviera is a lifeblood. Here, in this place blessed by the gods, the earth is tended by The Gardener. The Gardener works in harmony with the shifts of the season, the exchange of warmth and cold, the pleasures of living well. With the wisdom of experience, the gift of intuition, the whim of experimentation, The Gardener builds a recipe that combines the mystery of nature with the pleasure of knowledge. The Gardener tends earth, time, all the while guarding a way of life that exists nowhere else in the world.”

Pitt will premiere the gin at the Cannes Film Festival next week at the Carlton Cannes Hotel, with bartenders creating a “Secret Garden” cocktail made with gin, lemon juice, orange juice, strawberry syrup and an egg white.

The news follows actress Emma Watson officially releasing her own gin in late April. Renais Gin, an ode to the sun-kissed vineyards of Chablis, is made in collaboration with her brother and features wine-based ingredients such as recycled grand cru grape skins and Kimmeridgian stone.