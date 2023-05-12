Better Beer launches Arvo Ale

Better Beer has welcomed Arvo Ale, the sixth new product in its line-up. Made using Pale Wheat Malt, it’s an easy drinking Pacific Ale with tropical passionfruit and citrus flavours from the Galaxy and Vic Secret Hops.

Nick Cogger, CEO and Co-Founder of Better Beer said: “We are excited to launch our new beer – Arvo Ale, an easy drinking Pacific Ale style of beer. So many consumers love Better Beer and we were super keen to develop a product range for all beer drinkers. The Arvo Ale rounds out our product mix perfectly, giving customers something a bit more flavour-forward.”

Cogger and The Inspired Unemployed comedians Matt Ford and Jack Steele launched Better Beer in October 2021. It quicky became one of Australia’s fastest-growing beer brands in almost a decade.

The Better Beer portfolio now consists of Better Beer Zero Carb Zero Sugar lager (available in both a 355mL can and 330mL bottle format), alcoholic Ginger Beer, Zero Alc lager, the recently launched Middy and now Arvo Ale.

Arvo Ale is packaged in 355mL cans and comes in two pack sizes – a 24-pack with an RRP of $72 and a 6-pack with an RRP of $23. It’s available at Dan Murphy’s stores.