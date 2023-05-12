Sydney stars in Diageo World Class documentary

A documentary about the 2023 Diageo World Class Global Bartender of the Year competition, held in Sydney last year, is debuting on Prime Video.

Coinciding with World Cocktail Day 2023, the documentary = called SPIRIT – will be available to watch in select markets from May 13.

It reveals the highs and lows of three of the world’s best bartenders as they prepare to create the most important cocktails of their career.

Producers Something™ Originals secured exclusive access to World Class Global Finals and followed the journey of competitors and country champions Sahil Essani (India), Liisa Lindroos (Finland) and Yui Ogata (Japan).

Closely documenting the three competitors, the documentary gives a fascinating view into the intimate moments of jeopardy, glory and the pursuit of perfection behind the highest level of cocktail-making.

All three competitors prepare their recipes, pack their bags, hug their families and take off for the Global Finals, where they compete for the coveted title, meet their heroes and face unexpected challenges before they return home.

The World Class Cocktail Festival and Global Final event was held in Sydney in September 2022. The event featured a week-long World Class Cocktail Festival for the first time, celebrating the best of Sydney’s cocktail culture. Guests were invited to immerse themselves in Sydney’s vibrant cocktail scene at a range of partner bar and restaurants, with a line-up of incredible pop-ups and collaborations.

Australian Nick Tesar took out second place in the competition.

SPIRIT includes insight from some of the industry’s leading trailblazers. From the godfather of the modern food truck movement Roy Choi, to owner of some of the world’s best bars including Lyaness in London and Super Lyan in Amsterdam, Ryan Chetiyawardana; to the Director of Mixology at globally-renowned The Connaught Bar in London, Agostino Perrone, and World Class Global Bartender of the Year 2017, Kaitlyn Stewart; the industry icons share their insider knowledge of what it takes to succeed in the world of luxury hospitality – a journey of determination, craft, and game-changing flavour.

Global Head of World Class at Diageo Marissa Johnston said: “SPIRIT so accurately captures the essence of World Class – one of the world’s biggest and most respected cocktail competitions. It’s a remarkable and compelling insight into what it takes to be a bartender today – we hope people enjoy it and are inspired to consider a career in the hospitality industry.”

Director Ross Bolidai said: “The aim of this new documentary was to get under the skin of World Class Global Finals to tell a story of tenacity, determination and spirit that reimagines how cocktails are seen globally. It was a privilege to witness the grit each of the competitors displayed from start to finish.”

The 14th edition of the global finals will be held in São Paulo, Brazil from 23-27 September 2023.

Johnston said: “Following on from the incredible experience of hosting World Class Global Finals in Sydney, Australia, I’m so excited to bring the competition to the incredible city of São Paulo. We can’t wait to celebrate even more bartending talent in Brazil!”

Watch the trailer for the SPIRIT documentary here: