Record-breaking Champagne exports to Australia

Champagne exports to the Australian market broke records in 2022, reaching an unprecedented 10.5 million bottles.

This figure is up by 6% when compared to 2021 and has overtaken all previous records. As a result, Australia is currently ranked as the 6th largest export market for Champagne in the world – in both volume and value.

The Brut Non-Vintage style remains the most popular category of Champagne in Australia and makes up 88% of all exports.

Analysis shows that all Champagne categories grew in volume when compared to 2021 including Rosé and Vintage Champagne however, there are a few notable developments.

On-premise drives growth

One of the key trends that is emerging is demand for lower dosage Champagne – driven by on-premise venues and professional sommeliers. This style of Champagne cuvée has between zero and six grams of sugar per litre added as a ‘dosage’ at the final point of a Champagne wine’s production.

A Champagne cuvée with lower dosage is often described as ‘lighter, drier and fresher’ and is becoming the style of Champagne recommended in restaurants for its adaptability when it comes to gastronomy.

The strong export figures reveal that the value of the Australian Champagne market increased by 17.7% representing a turnover of 188 million euros. In part, this growth in value has been attributed to the on-premise segment of the market and the emergence of a new generation of exciting new bars and restaurants in every part of Australia.

“The Champagne shipments to Australia in 2022 show that we are a dynamic and evolving market for Champagne,” Director of the Champagne Bureau Australia John Noble said.

“It has become clear that adventurous Australian consumers are searching for some of the lesser known and more boutique styles of Champagne that are now becoming available.”

While Australia was late to the pink bubbles party, it is finally toasting their appeal. Rosé wines also stood out in the 2022 export results, representing 4.4% of volumes (up 0.7 points), with 92,000 additional bottles shipped.

Growth slows following pandemic boom

The strong growth momentum of Champagne shipments slowed slightly in 2022 compared to 2021. Since 2019, volumes

and turnover increased by an annual average of respectively 11.2% and 18.4%.

During Endeavour Group’s Q3 results presentation earlier this month, CEO Steve Donohue revealed customer behaviour is changing in Dan Murphy’s and BWS stores due to cost of living pressures.

He said there had been a shift away from high-end French champagne purchases due to price rises of between 10-15%, with many customers substituting Australian sparkling in their shopping baskets.