Small Acres wins Gold at Tokyo Cider Cup

Small Acres Cyder has been awarded a Gold Medal at the 2023 Japan Cider Cup, held in Tokyo for its 2021 Small Acres Cyder ‘Sparkling Perry’ pear cider.

The Gold Medal was one of only nine awarded to international entries.

“We’re delighted to receive this recognition,” said owner Nick Geoghegan. “Japan is an emerging cider market, with this inaugural Cider Cup competition attracting 102 entries from 12 countries.

“The Japan Cider Cup scores entries across three independent rounds of judging. This comprises Japanese consumers, food and drink professionals, and invited international cider experts.

“Japanese consumers look for the best products from around the world so it’s pleasing to receive this recognition among a large field of international ciders.

“While we are a small regional producer, we recognise exports can be an opportunity to present our cider to a wider audience. Competitions like this, with consumer and expert involvement, is an insightful method to judge how our cider is accepted by the market. Japan is one of our favourite places and thanks to the Cider Cup we have a great list of Japanese ciders to benchmark ours against.

“Our Sparkling Perry is a delicate and subtle pear cider. We are one of the few producers who make a Méthode Traditionelle pear cider (or Perry). There’s not much that matches the lightness of it so we’re delighted that the judges appreciate it.”

The 2021 Small Acres Cyder ‘Sparkling Perry’ is a méthode traditionnelle sparkling cider made from fresh, locally grown Orange region pears. It is matured on the lees for up to 12 months before it is hand riddled and disgorged. I

2021 Small Acres Cyder ‘Sparkling Perry’, Orange Region (6.6% alc, 750ml) is priced at $29 and available directly at smallacrescyder.com.au and via selected bottle shops and restaurants in the NSW Central West and Sydney.