Margot Robbie launches Papa Salt Coastal Gin

Australian actress Margot Robbie and four of her friends have collaborated to release Papa Salt Coastal Gin, made in conjunction with Byron Bay distillery Lord Byron.

Robbie has joined with husband Tom Ackerley, Josey McNamara, Regan Riskas and Charlie Maas on the project. The four spent five years concocting 59 different iterations of the spirit before they settled on the final recipe.

Their aim was to create a spirit that captured the taste of a day at the beach. As the gin’s website proclaims: “Reminiscent of slow and salty days swapping stories between swims, Papa Salt is an easy-drinking gin made for sharing. Have it long or short, this gin was made for sessionable drinking — our go-to is Papa Salt, with soda, lots of ice and a wedge of fresh grapefruit.”

Ingredients include oyster shells and native Australian botanicals, including roasted wattleseed and pink peppercorn, waxflower, hibiscus and citrus peel.

The gin was secretly entered into the LA Spirit Awards, where it scored Platinum and was declared best in category.

The initial run of Papa Salt, rrp $85, has already sold out. Join the waitlist for the second run online at iconicbeverages.com.au and at selected stockists.

