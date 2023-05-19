New research from CV Villas has named Boschendal in South Africa as the most beautiful vineyard in the world followed by Australia’s Penfolds Magill Estate and Castello Di Amorosa in the United States.

Australia’s Adelaide Hills region was also in the world’s top 20 regions for wine lovers to visit based on the quality of its produce.

Wine tourism has become increasingly popular in the last few years, with Google searches for wine holidays and vineyard tours rising by 72% in 12 months.

To provide wine lovers with travel guidance, luxury travel brand CV Villas has released a new report that analyses wine ratings from Vivino, the world’s largest wine marketplace and review website, to determine the best holiday destinations for wine enthusiasts.

CV Villas also wanted to highlight the beauty of the vineyards around the globe. So, to reveal the most beautiful wineries in the world, it analysed Instagram data to discover which ones had been shared most on social media.

Boschendal, in South Africa’s Cape Wineland district, has been shared with the world 95,501 times. Located between Franschhoek and Stellenbosch, Boshendal is one of the country’s oldest wine estates dating back to 1685.

Penfolds Magill Estate followed close behind with 94,761 Instagram hashtags.

Top 30 most beautiful vineyards in the world

Rank Vineyard Name Country Instagram Hashtags 1 Boschendal South Africa 95,501 2 Penfolds Magill Estate Australia 94,761 3 Castello Di Amorosa United States 88,784 4 Donnafugata-Marsala Italy 65,445 5 Catena Zapata Argentina 62,763 6 Champagne Billecart-Salmon France 58,093 7 Domaine Carneros United States 45,478 8 Marques de Riscal Spain 44,811 9 Chateau Margaux France 44,427 10 Château La Coste France 41,648 11 Wilson Creek Winery USA 37,544 12 Ferrari Trento Italy 33,568 13 Chateau Mouton Rothschild France 23,892 14 Chateau Montelena United States 23,774 15 El Enemigo Wines Argentina 23,399 16 Wölffer Estate United States 22,905 17 Château d’Yquem France 22,330 18 Nyetimber United Kingdom 22,009 19 Tokara Winery South Africa 19,105 20 Waterkloof South Africa 18,958 21 Mission Hill Winery Canada 18,681 22 Familia Torres – Pacs del Penedes Spain 18,680 23 Niepoort Winery Portugal 18,630 24 Chateau Haut Brion France 18,239 25 Ceretto Italy 18,036 26 Champagne Taittinger France 17,719 27 Seppeltsfield Barossa Australia 15,770 28 Craggy Range New Zealand 15,427 29 Robert Mondavi Winery United States 14,779 30 Spier Wine Farm South Africa 14,688