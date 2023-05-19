New research from CV Villas has named Boschendal in South Africa as the most beautiful vineyard in the world followed by Australia’s Penfolds Magill Estate and Castello Di Amorosa in the United States.
Australia’s Adelaide Hills region was also in the world’s top 20 regions for wine lovers to visit based on the quality of its produce.
Wine tourism has become increasingly popular in the last few years, with Google searches for wine holidays and vineyard tours rising by 72% in 12 months.
To provide wine lovers with travel guidance, luxury travel brand CV Villas has released a new report that analyses wine ratings from Vivino, the world’s largest wine marketplace and review website, to determine the best holiday destinations for wine enthusiasts.
CV Villas also wanted to highlight the beauty of the vineyards around the globe. So, to reveal the most beautiful wineries in the world, it analysed Instagram data to discover which ones had been shared most on social media.
Boschendal, in South Africa’s Cape Wineland district, has been shared with the world 95,501 times. Located between Franschhoek and Stellenbosch, Boshendal is one of the country’s oldest wine estates dating back to 1685.
Penfolds Magill Estate followed close behind with 94,761 Instagram hashtags.
Top 30 most beautiful vineyards in the world
|Rank
|Vineyard Name
|Country
|Instagram Hashtags
|1
|Boschendal
|South Africa
|95,501
|2
|Penfolds Magill Estate
|Australia
|94,761
|3
|Castello Di Amorosa
|United States
|88,784
|4
|Donnafugata-Marsala
|Italy
|65,445
|5
|Catena Zapata
|Argentina
|62,763
|6
|Champagne Billecart-Salmon
|France
|58,093
|7
|Domaine Carneros
|United States
|45,478
|8
|Marques de Riscal
|Spain
|44,811
|9
|Chateau Margaux
|France
|44,427
|10
|Château La Coste
|France
|41,648
|11
|Wilson Creek Winery
|USA
|37,544
|12
|Ferrari Trento
|Italy
|33,568
|13
|Chateau Mouton Rothschild
|France
|23,892
|14
|Chateau Montelena
|United States
|23,774
|15
|El Enemigo Wines
|Argentina
|23,399
|16
|Wölffer Estate
|United States
|22,905
|17
|Château d’Yquem
|France
|22,330
|18
|Nyetimber
|United Kingdom
|22,009
|19
|Tokara Winery
|South Africa
|19,105
|20
|Waterkloof
|South Africa
|18,958
|21
|Mission Hill Winery
|Canada
|18,681
|22
|Familia Torres – Pacs del Penedes
|Spain
|18,680
|23
|Niepoort Winery
|Portugal
|18,630
|24
|Chateau Haut Brion
|France
|18,239
|25
|Ceretto
|Italy
|18,036
|26
|Champagne Taittinger
|France
|17,719
|27
|Seppeltsfield Barossa
|Australia
|15,770
|28
|Craggy Range
|New Zealand
|15,427
|29
|Robert Mondavi Winery
|United States
|14,779
|30
|Spier Wine Farm
|South Africa
|14,688
