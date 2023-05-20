Gambling-related signage to go in NSW

The NSW Government is moving to ban external gambling-related signage from pubs and clubs across the state by 1 September 2023.

The government’s action on VIP signage comes after introducing legislation in the first sitting week of the new parliament to ban clubs with pokies from donating to NSW political parties.

Pubs and clubs will be formally notified from next week that all external gambling-related signs, including fixed unilluminated awning signs to digital video displays, will need to be removed, altered, or concealed before 1 September 2023.

Liquor & Gaming NSW (L&GNSW) has developed a position paper which outlines its enforcement approach and transition period. As part of this, venue operators have 3 months to remove all gaming related signage.

Where venues can demonstrate delays in removing their signage that are outside of their control, they will be afforded a further three months to comply. Following this period, a zero-tolerance approach will be adopted.

Names such as VIP Room/VIP Lounge, Golden Room/Lounge, Players’ Room/Lounge Prosperity Room/Lounge will be among names banned as well as images of dragons, coins or lightning motifs.

The expectations for removal of signs will be applied in a staged manner, to afford venues the time to remove, switch off, conceal or otherwise change both static and electronic signage.

The government will work with industry associations and venues across NSW during the transition period. The maximum penalty attributable for those who fail to remove their signs and breach the Act is 100 penalty units, or $11,000, per offence.

Minister for Gaming and Racing David Harris said: “The NSW government is committed to introducing important gambling harm-minimisation measures.

“The facades of pubs and clubs across the state are littered with signs such as ‘VIP lounge’ to alert those walking or driving by that they have gaming machines.

“Some of these signs are extremely prominent, can be seen by children and members of the community who are at risk of gambling harm.

“While there are already laws in place that prohibit gaming related signage, venue operators have circumvented these by advertising “VIP Lounges”. We are putting an end to this loophole for the health and wellbeing of our communities.”

“This is a common sense decision,” said AHA NSW CEO John Whelan. “You already can’t advertise gaming anywhere else. This change ensures there’s consistency across NSW.”

The Gaming Technologies Association is also behind the initiative.

“The GTA does broadly support the NSW Government’s ongoing reforms to the industry – including changes to venue signage, which will take effect over the next three months,” GTA CEO Jinesh Patel told PubTIC.