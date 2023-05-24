19 Crimes stars at Sports Illustrated launch

Martha Stewart’s 19 Crimes: Martha’s Chard has played a starring role at the launch party for the annual Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue.

The wine is a collaboration between Treasury Wine Estates and the famous businesswoman. Martha’s Chard was released in 2022 and was the first California Chardonnay from 19 Crimes, joining the brand’s two other wines from the state: Snoop Dogg’s Snoop Cali Red and Rosé.

It was served at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York during the launch, where Stewart walked the red carpet wearing a gold Jenny Packham dress

Stewart, Megan Fox, Kim Petras and Brooks Nader were all cover models for the famed swimsuit issue, with Stewart its oldest ever cover model.

Stewart, 81, was photographed by Ruven Afanador in the Dominican Republic earlier this year for the annual publication.

Treasury Wine Estates said: “Cheers to Martha Stewart making history as a 2023 Sports Illustrated cover model! 🥂

“Martha continues to push boundaries and, at 81 years old, is now the oldest cover model in the publication’s history, reminding us that age is just a number.”

“We celebrated the iconic cover the best way we know how – with Martha’s Chard and Martha’s Lighter Chard!

“Congratulations to Martha on this fantastic achievement and for continuing to wow us with her entrepreneurial spirit.

“Like Martha says, ‘Work Hard, Play Hard, and Drink Martha’s Chard!’”