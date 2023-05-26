Australia’s best beers & brewers for 2023

Ballarat’s Dollar Bill Brewing won its second Champion Beer trophy in three years at the 2023 Australian International Beer Awards (AIBA), which celebrates the country’s best beers.

AIBA is the largest annual beer competition in the world, judging both draught and packaged beer, as well as beer packaging design. In 2022, the awards attracted over 2600 entries from more than 350 breweries in 20 countries.

Dollar Bill’s Gold Teeth wild ale won Champion Beer in 2021, while its barrel aged cherry sour Candy Paint was crowned Australia’s best beer for 2023. Candy Paint is a sour cherry barrel aged ale, made from aged barrel stock and Victorian grown sour cherries.

“We are so humbled to be awarded Champion Australian Beer tonight at the 30th Australian International Beer Awards,” the brewery said.

“Thank you to everyone who believes in us, all who support us and the incredible judges.”

Dollar Bill also took home the Australian Gypsy Brewer Award and a trophy for Best Fruit Beer. The brewery, which is owned by Ed and Fiona Nolle, uses fresh pressed fruit, honey and wort from local producers, which are then fermented and aged in French oak barrels. These barrels are then blended to create Belgian-inspired ales, ciders, mead and barrel-aged beers.

It wasn’t all about boutique craft beer in the winners’ circle at the 30th annual AIBAs.

Coopers Brewery won a Consistency of Excellence Medal, Samuel Adams Gold Rush won Best Non Alcoholic Beer, Mountain Goat Beer’s Hightail XXV (Packaged) won Best Wood And Barrel Aged Beer and Endeavour Group’s Pinnacle Drinks won Best Design – Label/Surface Graphic for Golden Pipes Brewing Auguste’s Underground Hazy Pale Ale.



Australia’s best beers & brewers – AIBA trophy winners

Champion Australian Beer

Dollar Bill Brewing, Victoria

Candy Paint 2023 (Packaged)

Champion International Beer

NBeer Craft Brewing Co, Sichuan, China

Lindongjiangzhi Weizenbock (Packaged)

Champion Large Australian Brewery

Mountain Goat Beer, Victoria

Champion Large International Brewery

Garage Project Brewery, Wellington, New Zealand

Champion Medium Australian Brewery

Deeds Brewing, Victoria

Champion Medium International Brewery

Behemoth Brewing Company, Auckland, New Zealand

Champion Small Australian Brewery

Moffat Beach Brewing Co, Queensland

Champion Small International Brewery

Three Sisters Brewery, Taranaki, New Zealand

Champion Victorian Brewery

Deeds Brewing

Gary Sheppard Memorial Trophy For The Best New Exhibitor

Boundary Island Brewery, Western Australia

Australian Gypsy Brewer Award

Dollar Bill Brewing, Victoria

Best Australian Style Lager

King Road Brewing Co, Western Australia

King Road Lager (Draught)

Best European Style Lager (Excluding Pilsner)

Aunty Jacks, Victoria, Australia

Mair St Märzen (Draught)

Best International Lager

Kirin Brewery Company, Limited, Kanagawa, Japan

Spring Valley Hojun 496 (Packaged)

Best Pilsner

Hemingway’s Brewing Company, Queensland

The Prospector (Draught)

Best Amber/Dark Lager

Co-Conspirators Brewing, Victoria

The Nightcrawler (Draught)

Best Australian Style Pale Ale

Reckless Brewing Co, New South Wales

XPA (Draught)

Best Modern Pale Ale

Esker/Australian Brewery, New South Wales

Esker Hazy Pale (Draught)

Best International Style Pale Ale

Moffat Beach Brewing Co, Queensland

Shadow Of The Moon Eclipse Strong Pale Ale (Draught)

Best British or European Style Ale (Excluding India Pale Ale & Pale Ale)

Margaret River Brewhouse, Western Australia

Margaret River Kolsch (Draught)

Best Traditional India Pale Ale

Seven Mile Brewing Co, New South Wales

West Coast IPA (Packaged)

Best Modern India Pale Ale

Philter Brewing, New South Wales

Haze (Draught)

Best Amber/Dark Ale

Hop Nation, Victoria

The Buzz (Draught)

Best Porter/Stout

Blackman’s Brewing, Victoria

Arthur Smoked Porter (Packaged)

Best Reduced/Low Alcohol Beer

Revel Brewing Company, Queensland

The Reveller (Packaged)

Best Non-Alcohol Beer

Samuel Adams Brewery, MA, United States

Samuel Adams Gold Rush (Packaged)

Best Wheat Beer

NBeer Craft Brewing Co, Sichuan, China

Lindongjiangzhi Weizenbock (Packaged)

Best Belgian/French Ale

Holgate Brewhouse, Victoria

Sour Brett Ale (Packaged)

Best Fruit Beer

Dollar Bill Brewing, Victoria

Candy Paint 2023 (Packaged)

Best Wood And Barrel Aged Beer

Mountain Goat Beer, Victoria

Hightail XXV (Packaged)

Best Specialty Beer

Deeds Brewing, Victoria

Ruminations (Packaged)

Best Specialty Flavoured Beer

Deeds Brewing, Victoria

BBA Peanut Butter Imperial Stout (Packaged)

Best Design – Label/Surface Graphic

Endeavour – Pinnacle Drinks, New South Wales

Golden Pipes Brewing Auguste’s Underground Hazy Pale Ale

Best Design – Outer Packaging

Shiner Beers, Texas, United States

Shiner Orale

Best Media

Mick Wüst, Queensland

Consistency of Excellence Medals

Coopers Brewery, South Australia

Coopers Original Pale Ale (Packaged)

Hawkers Beer, Victoria

Hawkers Bourbon Barrel Aged Barley Wine (Packaged)

Philter Brewing, New South Wales

Philter XPA (Packaged)

Philter IIPA (Draught)

Rebellion Brewing, Victoria

O’Brien Brown Ale (Packaged)

Sydney Brewery, New South Wales

Lager (Draught)

