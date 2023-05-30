Hairydog acquires BoozeBud

Hairydog Group has announced the acquisition of BoozeBud, describing the move as “a significant leap forward for Australia’s independent, online liquor retail industry”.

BoozeBud went into administration earlier this month. Hairydog acquired the BoozeBud business from Michael Brereton and Sean Wengel at William Buck, the administrators of Pocko Pty Ltd.

The online drinks retailer promised BoozeBud would “rise bigger and stronger under Hairydog’s capable leadership”.

“The acquisition presents a unique opportunity for both Hairydog and Boozebud – utilising Boozebud’s existing e-commerce infrastructure and Hairydog’s experienced and knowledgeable team to maximise the combined potential of the two brands,” Hairydog said in a statement.

Hairydog Group Head of e-Commerce Ryan Agar said: “Through this acquisition, we’re not just expanding our business footprint, we’re strategically aligning the strengths of BoozeBud’s advanced e-commerce capabilities with Hairydog’s proven retail expertise.

“This merger of two brands creates a powerhouse that is set to transform the online liquor retail space to provide better drinks and experiences to our customers.”

The company said its latest acquisition would boost Hairydog Group’s annual revenue beyond the $75 million threshold, driving incremental profitability and reinforcing its position as a dominant player in the online liquor retail industry.

It said the relaunch of BoozeBud was imminent, with its redesigned website set to go live this coming weekend.

To ensure a smooth transition, Damien Smith, the former Chief Technology Officer at BoozeBud, has now become part of the Hairydog team.

“To celebrate the return of BoozeBud and its new beginning, we have lined up a series of compelling promotions that we believe will thrill our customers and provide them with an unmatched shopping experience” added Agar.

He suggested suppliers interested in learning more about the acquisition or the relaunch get in touch with their

Hairydog point of contact or email cheers@hairydog.com.au.

BoozeBud was founded as BeerBud in 2014 by Alex Gale, Andy Williamson and Mark Woollcott. It changed its name and focus to include wine and spirits in late 2015.

It was acquired by Carlton and United Breweries in 2017, however Asahi Beverages sold BoozeBud back to its founders in 2020.

Hairydog said it was not liable for any debts that may be owed by Pocko Pty Ltd. It said all enquiries relating to

previous dealings with Pocko should be sent to the administrators via email at emalee.cgilmour@williambucknsw.com.au

The deal follows Hairydog Group acquiring S&P Liquor Group in May 2022.

