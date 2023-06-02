Feral Brewing GM joins Banks and Bloom Distillery

Beverage technology company Aquila Black has announced that Feral Brewing MD Rob Brajkovich will be joining its team as Chief Executive Officer.

Aquila Black makes Banks and Bloom Distillery + Lab spirits, with its Ice Vodka being recently awarded Double Gold at the 2023 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

Coca Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) Australia announced earlier this week that Brajkovich was stepping down from his role as General Manager of Feral Brewing Co.

Tobias Hoogewerff VP Sales Licensed for CCEP Australia said: “Rob has played a critical role over the last five years in building the brand and driving Feral’s growth as a leader of the craft beer movement in Western Australia. I thank Rob and join my colleagues in congratulating him for his significant contributions to both Feral and CCEP.”

During his time at Feral, Brajkovich led teams responsible for sales (Coles Liquor Group, Endeavour Group and independents, as well as WA field sales), safety, logistics, manufacturing, quality, export, marketing and hospitality. He was previously also a State Sales Manager with Coca Cola Amatil and held multiple roles with other global fast moving consumer goods companies, including Asahi Beverages, Campbell Arnotts and Johnson & Johnson.

Banks and Bloom Distillery + Lab – Chairman Matt Callahan said: “We are very excited to welcome Rob to the team, which has achieved so much in the last six months, with awards from the world’s most prestigious competition for our vodka and gin, as well as the launch of our new RTD range.

“Rob’s experience in rapidly scaling beverage companies and expanding the range and profitability of product lines is perfectly suited to the next stage of growth for Banks and Bloom Distillery + Lab.”

Callahan said Brajkovich brings a wealth of operational management, sales and marketing and production scale up experience to Banks and Bloom Distillery + Lab, as the company “transitions from stealth mode, into national and international distribution of their leading premium vodka, RTD and on-premise focused brands”.

With a number of new product launches planned for the coming months, he said Brajkovich’s strategic and operational

insights will be invaluable to guide the rapid growth of the business.

Brajkovich said: “Having spent time with the team, the Board and sampled the current product range, I’m extremely excited to work with them on bringing Banks and Bloom’s unique technology driven beverages to both the Australian and international markets.

“The unique flavours and distillation techniques the team are incorporating into their products will position Banks and Bloom Distillery + Lab to transform their respective categories, as already reflected in their growing list of awards.”

Banks and Bloom Distillery + Lab products are available at leading retailers and venues around Western Australia and will soon be available in national outlets.

CCEP is commencing an internal and external search for the General Manager position at Feral Brewing Co and said it will announce the appointment in due course.