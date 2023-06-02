The TikTok cocktail taking the world by storm

A cocktail recipe called the Hugo Spritz has scored over 4.5 million views on TikTok and is predicted to become “the new Aperol” in bars around the world.

The drink, which originated in Italy like its vibrant orange cousin, features elderflower liqueur, Prosecco or sparkling wine and soda water, with a mint garnish and lemon wedge. Elderflower liqueur is less bitter than Aperol, which is contributing to its broad appeal.

The cocktail was created in 2005 by Italian barman Roland Gruber in South Tyrol and quicky spread across the Alps in apres-ski bars and villages. It’s now found in bars across Europe and is now storming the UK and US, where it’s being described as “the drink of 2023”.

On TikTok, The Educated Barfly said: “In Italy, every second cocktail, if it isn’t an Aperol, it’s a Hugo.

“The major flavour profile of this drink is the elderflower liqueur that is juxtaposing against the Prosecco and the Prosseco is light, a little bit sweet and dry and then you have a bit of that mint oil rounding everything else. It’s really nice, it’s a little bit light, a tiny bit dry, a tiny bit sweet and a little botanical. It’s the perfect pre-dinner drink.”

“There is no reason you all should be buying an Aperol spritz when the Hugo spritz exists, period,” declared user @arjunmanjunath_

Google searches for the Hugo Spritz have skyrocketed by 281% over the past year in the UK, according to grocery delivery service Getir.

The hero ingredient in the drink is St Germain Elderflower Liqueur, made from handpicked elderflowers blossoms from France. The liqueur is described as having inviting bouquet of sherbet and citrus, with pear and passionfruit flavours.

Here’s the recipe for the Hugo Spritz.

St Germain Hugo Spritz

40 ML ST‑GERMAIN ELDERFLOWER LIQUEUR

60 ML MARTINI PROSECCO

60 ML SODA WATER

8-10 MINT LEAVES

LIME WEDGE FOR GARNISH

MINT SPRIG FOR GARNISH

METHOD: Add ice into a wine glass. Pour in St‑Germain and add approximately eight mint leaves. Top with sparkling wine and sparkling water. Stir the drink to combine all of the ingredients. Garnish with a mint sprig and lime wedge.