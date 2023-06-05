Stone & Wood announces expansion plans

NSW Northern Rivers brewer Stone & Wood has announced a multi-million dollar upgrade and expansion plan for its current Murwillumbah brewery, which includes a tasting room for the public.

The expansion has been made possible after Stone & Wood purchased the Kite Crescent site, which has been their home for almost 10 years.

With the aim to break ground later this year, Stone & Wood is in the design stages of creating a more efficient and sustainable brewery, with work forecast to carry through until late 2025.

As part of the transformation, Murwillumbah residents and visitors to the region will be able to enjoy a tasting room and beer garden on site by 2024, with plant tours also part of the new plans.

The operational and sustainable upgrades for the brewery will include CO2 collection, brewhouse energy recovery, further beer waste reduction and a larger water re-use water reticulation system.

Fermentum Supply Chain leader Rich Crowe said: “Stone & Wood have put so much heart and soul into the Kite Crescent brewery over the past nine years, so we’re excited to announce we have now purchased the site, securing this as our home for the future and progressing its well-deserved upgrade.

“The current plans will not only see a great improvement in our safety, quality and sustainability measures, but also mean future jobs for the region, work for local suppliers through the design and construction phases and eventually a great space for the community to come together and share a glass.”

Stone & Wood said all plans for its previously announced Honeyeater Circuit site, including the build of a new brewery, are currently on hold.

