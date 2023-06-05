Sixth generation Cooper joins the brewery

Sixth generation Coopers family member Iain Cooper has joined the brewery as a Technical Brewer.

An internationally qualified brewer, Iain has worked for the past three and a half years with Carlsberg in Copenhagen, focusing on malt research and honing his craft brewing skills.

Coopers has a partnership with Carlsberg, brewing and distributing its pilsners in Australia.

Iain returned to Coopers’ Regency Park brewery, located in his home state of South Australia, in May.

“It’s great to be back in Australia working alongside such familiar faces,” Iain said.

“The brewery has been such a big part of my life from as long as I can remember. Growing up I watched and listened intently to my dad and grandfather as they worked at the brewery and discussed the business at the family table.

“I worked in the school holidays assembling home-brew kits and helping with Christmas deliveries, but I wasn’t always sure I’d end up joining the family business.”

Iain initially completed a degree in media and economics at the University of NSW, before later deciding to formally pursue his passion for brewing.

“I had always enjoyed experimenting with home-brews and wanted to develop my skills and knowledge,” he said

“Any family member keen to join the brewery is strongly encouraged to first earn their stripes outside the business. So, I headed overseas to do just that.”

Iain spent time in Edinburgh working with various local breweries and studying a Master of Science in brewing and distilling.

“I then moved to Copenhagen where I became immersed in the science and technical aspects of brewing, and managed a pilot malting plant,” he said.

“It’s been a steep learning curve and I’m now looking forward to contributing to the family business alongside our world-class brewing team.

“I’m really excited about what lies ahead for our brewery, particularly with construction underway of the new visitor centre, microbrewery and whisky distillery.

“Australian beer has a strong reputation on the world stage, and I’m pleased to say that Coopers is at the forefront in terms of quality and taste.

“A lot of that comes down to the ingredients we source and the skills of our dedicated brewers. I’m hoping I can help continue that tradition.”

Iain is the latest sixth-generation family member to join Coopers Brewery. His cousin Andrew Cooper (son of company Chairman Glenn Cooper) is the brewery’s Export Beer Manager, while Iain’s sister Louise Cooper is the brewery’s

Strategic Development Manager.

Iain’s father is Coopers Managing Director and Chief Brewer Dr Tim Cooper. Dr Cooper said he was proud to see his son continuing the strong family brewing tradition.

“Iain has developed his own unique style and approach to brewing and demonstrated a real commitment to the craft,” Dr Cooper said.

“It’s great to see Iain now join Louise and Andrew as sixth-generation family members here at Coopers, which all bodes well for the long-term future of our company.”

Construction of Coopers Brewery’s $50 million new visitor centre, microbrewery and whisky distillery began in December 2022. The development is expected to be finished by May 2024.